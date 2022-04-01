ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Heywear Is Looking to Democratize the Prescription Eyewear Experience

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZSPM_0ew6MIFG00

Click here to read the full article.

It’s an on-demand world: food, film, fashion — nearly every consumer product — is hours, if not minutes, away. So why not prescription eyewear ? That’s the thinking at Heywear, the eyewear brand that’s putting prescription lenses in customers’ hands within an hour of them walking through the door.

Since the first store launched in downtown Manhattan in 2021, Heywear has been blending its proprietary technology with experiential retail to speed what has traditionally been a clunky process involving booking and sitting for an eye exam, choosing lenses, and then waiting for days, and sometimes weeks, for it to be filled.

More from WWD

Warby Parker was an early disruptor, taking the process online and streamlining it to a degree. Then came the hipster eyewear retailers, offering flat fees for exams and frames, but prescriptions still took time to be filled.

Heywear is looking to accelerate, and democratize, the entire process. With its speedy software, on-site labs and flat price of $99 for an exam, a set of frames and lenses, it wants to get people into the habit of having their eyes checked regularly and treating glasses as a fashion accessory.

“We’re focused on making the process of buying prescription eyewear the same as buying a pair of jeans. We want to make it more accessible, and make it an impulse buy for the first time ever,” said the chief executive officer Jaclyn Pascocello in an interview.

Pascocello said the cost of new lenses often puts people off getting their eyes checked and updating their prescriptions.

“Americans will often get a pair of prescription glasses once every 24 months, because it’s often complicated, and takes a long time. So for us, it’s been important to focus on accessibility, ease and simplicity.

“Also, a lot of people don’t have insurance, and they walk around not being able to see the world as clearly as they as they need to. We should be taking care of our eyes the way we take care of our teeth, which is why our entire model is focused on one visit, one price, no surprises,” she said.

Heywear relies on proprietary software that was built in-house and which groups the eye exam, lens-making, fitting and delivery under the same roof. Appointments are done and glasses are dispatched between 30 and 60 minutes of a customer walking through the door of the shop.

Heywear has two locations in New York City — a flagship located at Lafayette Street and Bond Street and a store in downtown Brooklyn.

A third unit is set to open near the Flatiron building, at 23rd Street and Fifth Avenue, at the beginning of April.

By June, Heywear will have five New York City locations, including soon-to-open shops in Williamsburg and the Upper East Side.

The flagship store spans 2,500 square feet over two floors. Customers can pre-book an appointment or walk in, try on and choose a pair of lenses that have been designed in-house. They can either hand over an existing prescription, or sit for a comprehensive eye exam.

Pascocello said customers can pick up their glasses almost immediately after the exam.

Heywear’s “hyper-local” model means that it can house the lab and the inventory at each flagship store. Those flagships are then used as manufacturing and fulfillment centers for the smaller stores.

“The most proprietary thing about us is the lab model, and being able to scale it,” she said, adding that the labs are small, about 250 square feet in size.

One of Heywear’s cofounders is a French software engineer called Alexandre Jais, who’s had poor vision since he was a child, Pascocello said. “So this project is something that’s very close to his heart. All of the software build came from him and his team.”

In addition to being a cofounder, Jais is Heywear’s chief technology officer.

Traditionally, retail opticians rely on a few labs scattered around the country, which means that waiting times between the eye exam and the delivery can be long because of the volume of orders made, and the time it takes to ship.

Pascocello said Heywear’s demographic is broad, although Heywear does not do children’s glasses or cater to the under-18 crowd. “The majority of our customers are in that 18 to 40 range, but we see people of all ages, all ages coming and getting excited about the frames that we have in the end, the ease and the accessibility and affordability. And with the e-comm we see people of all age ranges from all over the country buying glasses.”

Heywear offers around 50 styles and a variety of colors, for a total of around 175 options. Heywear also releases limited editions alongside its seasonal collections. The spring 2022 collection will land at the end of April. Customers can shop for frames online, too, although Pascocello said Heywear’s focus now is on physical retail.

“We see our customers coming back within the first six months of their first purchase and buying multiple pairs at the same time,” Pascocello said.

The company launched a beta store in 2019 and opened its first retail operation, the Lafayette and Bond store, in 2021. It is backed by venture capital and the team is preparing to raise Series A funding in the coming months. Investment will be put toward further retail expansion, and the next big city is Miami, where Heywear is looking to open in the second half of this year.

Pascocello said the company has big ambitions in the U.S.

“Ideally we’d like to be within an hour of most Americans in the next five to 10 years. It’s a lofty goal, but we’re very excited,” she said. “I will always believe in retail. It’s incredibly important to cities, bringing people what they need, close to where they are. And we really want to be inclusive, making sure that everyone has access to glasses, and an experiential retail experience.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Christine Quinn Teams With ShoeDazzle on Second Collection

Click here to read the full article. Christine Quinn is bringing her signature style back to ShoeDazzle. The real estate agent best known for appearing on Netflix’s reality TV show, “Selling Sunset,” is teaming up with the shoe brand for her second curated collection of styles for the summer, which comes out on Friday. The 20-piece collection includes heels, wedges and sandals in hues like green, pink, yellow, blue and other bright colors, as well as summer-themed prints.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionSergio Rossi Launches Sì Rossi Footwear Line “This collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

NielsenIQ’s Black Beauty Consumers’ Buying Power

Click here to read the full article. Despite the growing power of the Black consumer, brands have yet to cater to them properly, new data shows. A report from NielsenIQ shows the growing size and momentum of the Black beauty shopper, with buying power expected to reach $1.8 trillion in 2024. It is also younger and seeing higher gains in high-income households, the report added.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas “This is the way that America looks,” said Anna Mayo, beauty vertical client director, NielsenIQ....
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Victor Glemaud Adds Eyewear to Offering With New Tura Collab

Click here to read the full article. Victor Glemaud is launching eyewear — and more than just a luxury foray into the familiar accessories territory, the label’s designer specs are crafted with diversity in mind. In a new collaboration with optical design house Tura, the collection, which officially debuts at New York City’s Vision Expo East on Friday, is tailor made to fit women of color.More from WWDSilmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowThe Key Eyewear Trends for 2021 Seen at MidoHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About Diversity “What was the most exciting and what I’ve learned the most...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Monica Rich Kosann and Lauren Bush Lauren Design Charitable Necklace

Click here to read the full article. Monica Rich Kosann has partnered with Lauren Bush Lauren’s Feed brand on a second edition of limited-edition jewelry designs to benefit Lauren’s cause around food insecurity. They have designed a “cultivate kindness” compass necklace that comes in 18-karat gold and sterling silver and is available on Monica Rich Kosann’s e-commerce site. The silver version sells for $295 and the gold is $1,410.More from WWD31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedAsian Stars Rain, Zhang Ziyi Celebrate Nirav Modi's New Flagship StoreRashida Jones, Iconery Partner on Jewelry Collection Kosann said of the partnership: “I’ve always admired what...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyewear#Consumer Goods#Prescriptions#Mido#The Fiorucci Store
WWD

Kartell Launches First Eyewear Collection

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Kartell is launching its first eyewear collection, comprising a main and a design line, for a total of 100 sun and ophthalmic models. For its Design Collection, the Italian furniture company asked Rodolfo Dordoni, Ferruccio Laviani, Piero Lissoni and Fabio Novembre to interpret the models, each with their own personal style, while employing elements and materials derived from the brand’s industrial design concept.More from WWDSilmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowThe Key Eyewear Trends for 2021 Seen at Mido2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty, Home and Tech Gifts “We worked on this project for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
WWD

AJ Crimson, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Brand Founder, Dies

Click here to read the full article. AJ Crimson, the celebrity makeup artist and founder of AJ Crimson Beauty, has died. Crimson’s family confirmed his death on March 30 to WWD, although cause of death was not disclosed. He was 27.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Remembering the People We Lost in 2021 “AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful and accessible to people of all colors. We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Macy’s to Spend $584M on Fulfillment Center

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s Inc., spending big to strengthen its supply chain, will open a 1.4-million-square-foot fulfillment center in China Grove, N.C., in 2024, at a cost of $584 million.The fulfillment center will be Macy’s Inc.’s largest. When fully operational, the center will account for nearly 30 percent of Macy’s Inc.’s digital supply chain capacity,  serve both the Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s divisions and customers nationwide, and employ nearly 2,800 workers. “This state-of-the-art facility is a significant milestone for Macy’s Inc. as we invest in strengthening our omnichannel ecosystem. It will support growth of our business as a...
CHINA GROVE, NC
WWD

The 12 Best Duvet Covers on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re in the market for the perfect duvet cover, you already know that it can be a tall order.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon Luckily, Amazon has lots of options to choose from. Not only do they have variations in fabrics, patterns and textures, but they’re also offered...
SHOPPING
WWD

Dapper Dan Releases First NFT Collection With Gap

Click here to read the full article. Dapper Dan is making his NFT debut with Gap. Fresh off his two Dap Gap collaboration drops earlier this month, the fashion designer is releasing a limited-edition NFT collection with the clothing company, including a specially designed Dap Gap “Harlem Tailor” hoodie and one-of-a-kind varsity jacket.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekIn Rising China, Global Retailers See Upward TrajectoryHow Fashion Players, Retailers Do Start-Up Culture “As some have dubbed me ‘the godfather of hip-hop fashion,’ it was amazing when an iconic American brand like Gap and I got together to create something that would...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, stepping into awards ceremony hosting duties directly on the heels of last Sunday’s Oscars infamous slap between presenter Chris Rock and guest Will Smith. Performers for the 2022 Grammys ranged from best new artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo to previous big winner Billie Eilish, with Lady Gaga, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile, John Legend and more taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

17 New TV Shows to Watch in April 2022

Click here to read the full article. Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and others have a lengthy slate of new and returning TV shows debuting in April 2022. Returning shows include HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” for season two, which follows Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie as she is newly sober and working as a CIA asset in Los Angeles. Netflix’s “Ozark” is also coming back with part two of its final season, picking up after Julia Garner’s Ruth declares her revenge against the Navarro drug cartel.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet...
TV SHOWS
WWD

A Breakdown of the Fashion in Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is back at it. On Friday, the singer’s highly anticipated lead single “As It Was” was finally released, along with a very fashion-forward music video filled with Styles in red-themed outfits.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments The video has already accrued more than 13 million views and counting and has become the number-one trending clip on YouTube. Shot in London and directed by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, the music video starts with Styles walking among...
THEATER & DANCE
Sourcing Journal

Paige Introduces Bio-Based and Recycled Steel Eyewear

Click here to read the full article. Jeans are not the only products denim brands are working to make more circular. Paige introduces this spring its first-ever range of eyewear range, with a focus on sustainable materials. Consisting of three unisex/men’s styles and three for women, most of the sunglasses are made from biodegradable acetate consisting of 76 percent bio-based content. The others are made from 100 percent recycled steel. The nylon lenses are made with 39 percent plant oils and are also biodegradable. Sustainability is carried into the recycled metal hinges used in the collection. Designs lean into mid-century shapes. Frames...
APPAREL
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in April 2022

Click here to read the full article. April 2022 will see the release of several interesting movies across genres like comedy, thriller and action. Netflix will start the month with the release of “The Bubble,” a star-studded comedy about a group of actors who are quarantined after contracting COVID-19 while filming an action movie about flying dinosaurs.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the RunwayA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments A few of the month’s new films are also inspired by true events, such as HBO’s “The Survivor,” which tells...
MOVIES
WWD

Marc Jacobs and Futura Hosted a Free Arts NYC Workshop for Teen Artists

Click here to read the full article. Last weekend, Marc Jacobs joined pioneering graffiti artist Futura at the artist’s creative agency ICNCLST. The pair hosted a workshop for Free Arts NYC’s teen students and alumni, focused on the significance of a developing signature motif or logo. (Futura’s creative mark is an atom; Jacobs is known for his minimalist typeface.) After sharing their personal creative processes and careers during a talk and Q&A, the duo led a hands-on workshop to help the students begin developing their own emblems.More from WWDMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 202117 of Tracee Ellis Ross' Most Memorable Red Carpet LooksMarc Jacobs RTW Fall 2020 Jacobs and Futura will reunited at the Free Arts NYC annual gala and art auction set for June 8, where the designer will present Futura as this year’s honoree. Past artists honored by the organization include Kaws, Sam Moyer and Eddie Martinez, Lawrence Weiner, and Taryn Simon. The annual fundraiser supports the nonprofit’s mission of providing education and mentoring for underserved youth. Best of WWDThe Eight Must-See Moments From the 2020 Grammy AwardsAmerican Dream: What to Know About New Jersey's Supersized Shopping MallThe Biggest Spring 2020 Fashion Trends From the Runways
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music — and their most adventurous fashion looks. For the best of the bunch, see the slideshow above. The 2022 Grammy nominees include:More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the Runway Record of the Year I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU — ABBA FREEDOM — Jon Batiste I GET A KICK...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy