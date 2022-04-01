Dsquared2 Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Click here to read the full article.

MILAN — Dsquared2 has named Sergio Azzolari its new chief executive officer, effective Friday. He is tasked with further expanding the brand globally and reinforcing its omnichannel footprint.

Azzolari brings a global perspective to the brand, having worked in Asia, the Americas and Europe over the last 30 years. He started his career at Benetton Group, balancing his fashion and retail roles with his professional rugby commitments. He then built his expertise holding executive roles at Missoni, Luxottica and Deckers Corp. Most recently, he was general manager of Fay and Hogan, part of the Tod’s Group.

The Dsquared2 post was left vacant for more than four years, when former CEO Gianfranco Maccarrone exited the company in September 2017. No details about the abrupt departure were given at the time and founders and creative directors Dean and Dan Caten unofficially but effectively stepped up to take on the mantle.

Maccarrone served the Milan-based brand, which was founded in 1995, for 20 years.

In an internal memo obtained by WWD, the Catens stated they were “very happy to welcome Sergio in our team, through his leadership we will make steady, strong strides together.”

Azzolari stated that “ joining Dsquared2 for its next chapter is an exciting opportunity to leverage the brand’s panache and uniqueness and I look forward to seeing it rise into its full potential.”



The Canadian designers founded the brand in 1995, which was first established as a men’s label, growing to include women’s, accessories and children’s lines, and a successful licensing business, including eyewear, innerwear and fragrance agreements. The men’s and women’s apparel collections are produced by longtime partner Staff International and the children’s collections are manufactured by Brave Kid, both companies under the OTB umbrella.

This month, the creative directors will launch a capsule collection developed with a focus on its environmental impact. Dubbed “One Life One Planet,” the range includes apparel separates and accessories crafted with certified organic cotton as well as recycled materials.

The project adds to the “Black on Black” capsule collection codesigned by the Catens with A.C. Milan soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimović, which was teased in January and will bow in August.

As reported, the brand is launching its first eyewear collection produced by Safilo Group for spring, with an element of gender fluidity in the collection, and unisex models, with a fashion-forward lineup. The brand’s eyewear was previously licensed to Marcolin.