ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dsquared2 Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3powAO_0ew6M7cW00

Click here to read the full article.

MILAN — Dsquared2 has named Sergio Azzolari its new chief executive officer, effective Friday. He is tasked with further expanding the brand globally and reinforcing its omnichannel footprint.

Azzolari brings a global perspective to the brand, having worked in Asia, the Americas and Europe over the last 30 years. He started his career at Benetton Group, balancing his fashion and retail roles with his professional rugby commitments. He then built his expertise holding executive roles at Missoni, Luxottica and Deckers Corp. Most recently, he was general manager of Fay and Hogan, part of the Tod’s Group.

More from WWD

The Dsquared2 post was left vacant for more than four years, when former CEO Gianfranco Maccarrone exited the company in September 2017. No details about the abrupt departure were given at the time and founders and creative directors Dean and Dan Caten unofficially but effectively stepped up to take on the mantle.

Maccarrone served the Milan-based brand, which was founded in 1995, for 20 years.

In an internal memo obtained by WWD, the Catens stated they were “very happy to welcome Sergio in our team, through his leadership we will make steady, strong strides together.”

Azzolari stated that joining Dsquared2 for its next chapter is an exciting opportunity to leverage the brand’s panache and uniqueness and I look forward to seeing it rise into its full potential.”

The Canadian designers founded the brand in 1995, which was first established as a men’s label, growing to include women’s, accessories and children’s lines, and a successful licensing business, including eyewear, innerwear and fragrance agreements. The men’s and women’s apparel collections are produced by longtime partner Staff International and the children’s collections are manufactured by Brave Kid, both companies under the OTB umbrella.

This month, the creative directors will launch a capsule collection developed with a focus on its environmental impact. Dubbed “One Life One Planet,” the range includes apparel separates and accessories crafted with certified organic cotton as well as recycled materials.

The project adds to the “Black on Black” capsule collection codesigned by the Catens with A.C. Milan soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimović, which was teased in January and will bow in August.

As reported, the brand is launching its first eyewear collection produced by Safilo Group for spring, with an element of gender fluidity in the collection, and unisex models, with a fashion-forward lineup. The brand’s eyewear was previously licensed to Marcolin.

Comments / 0

WWD
WWD

22K+

Followers

21K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
WWD

CommentSold Appoints Andrew Chen as Chief Product Officer

Click here to read the full article. CommentSold, a leading digital commerce solution, named Andrew Chen as chief product officer. Chen previously served as senior vice president of product, design and data for Global-e (formerly Flow Commerce, which was acquired by Global-e earlier this year). In a statement, CommentSold said Chen brings more than a decade of product leadership experience to his new role, “where he will be accelerating and scaling product investments, building and evolving the company’s team of product managers and designers, and helping to launch new, innovative products for CommentSold’s thousands of merchants.”More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Why Persol Found Its Perfect Match in Riccardo Pozzoli

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Any Italian Millennial with any sort of entrepreneurial drive has probably looked to and named Riccardo Pozzoli among their business role models at least once. With his mix of vision, competence and gentle manners, Pozzoli has made a name for himself over the last decade for the number of start-ups he has launched, supported or invested in, spanning from fashion to food.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionSilmo Paris Eyewear Trade ShowAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022 In addition to his key role in the creation and development of one of the most followed...
BUSINESS
WWD

Bergdorf Goodman Promotes Two Execs

Bergdorf Goodman, promoting from within, named Cheryl Han senior vice president of bergdorfgoodman.com and customer strategy and Melissa Xides senior vice president of stores and brand operations. Darcy Penick, president of Bergdorf Goodman, credited both women with developing teams and creating strategies that bring momentum to the business. Bergdorf’s is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dean And Dan Caten#Milan#Chief Executive Officer#Dsquared2 Appoints#Benetton Group#Deckers Corp#The Tod S Group
The Associated Press

Eikon Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Roy D. Baynes as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2022-- Eikon Therapeutics, Inc., a California-based biotechnology company that applies advanced engineering and high-performance computing to the identification of important new medicines, today announced the appointment of Roy D. Baynes, MB, BCh, MMed, PhD, as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, effective July 11, 2022. A gifted physician-scientist and leading oncologist, Dr. Baynes is among the most experienced – and most successful – clinical development leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry. Dr. Baynes will serve as a consultant to Eikon Therapeutics beginning April 1, 2022 before transitioning to his full-time role as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer in July.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Kering Settles Bottega Veneta Tax Dispute

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Kering is settling a tax dispute pertaining to its controlled Bottega Veneta brand through the payment of 186.7 million euros to the Italian Revenue Agency, the Agenzia delle Entrate. Investigations made by the prosecutor’s office in Milan determined that two Bottega Veneta foreign branches were allegedly actually operating in Italy. The amount due to be paid by Kering relates to additional taxes and interest the prosecutor claims is owed to the Italian government.More from WWDBottega Veneta RTW Fall 2022Front Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022Red Carpet Looks From the 'House of Gucci' L.A....
BUSINESS
WWD

17 New TV Shows to Watch in April 2022

Click here to read the full article. Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and others have a lengthy slate of new and returning TV shows debuting in April 2022. Returning shows include HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” for season two, which follows Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie as she is newly sober and working as a CIA asset in Los Angeles. Netflix’s “Ozark” is also coming back with part two of its final season, picking up after Julia Garner’s Ruth declares her revenge against the Navarro drug cartel.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, stepping into awards ceremony hosting duties directly on the heels of last Sunday’s Oscars infamous slap between presenter Chris Rock and guest Will Smith. Performers for the 2022 Grammys ranged from best new artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo to previous big winner Billie Eilish, with Lady Gaga, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile, John Legend and more taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

The 12 Best Duvet Covers on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re in the market for the perfect duvet cover, you already know that it can be a tall order.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon Luckily, Amazon has lots of options to choose from. Not only do they have variations in fabrics, patterns and textures, but they’re also offered...
SHOPPING
WWD

Macy’s to Spend $584M on Fulfillment Center

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s Inc., spending big to strengthen its supply chain, will open a 1.4-million-square-foot fulfillment center in China Grove, N.C., in 2024, at a cost of $584 million.The fulfillment center will be Macy’s Inc.’s largest. When fully operational, the center will account for nearly 30 percent of Macy’s Inc.’s digital supply chain capacity,  serve both the Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s divisions and customers nationwide, and employ nearly 2,800 workers. “This state-of-the-art facility is a significant milestone for Macy’s Inc. as we invest in strengthening our omnichannel ecosystem. It will support growth of our business as a...
CHINA GROVE, NC
WWD

A Breakdown of the Fashion in Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is back at it. On Friday, the singer’s highly anticipated lead single “As It Was” was finally released, along with a very fashion-forward music video filled with Styles in red-themed outfits.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments The video has already accrued more than 13 million views and counting and has become the number-one trending clip on YouTube. Shot in London and directed by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, the music video starts with Styles walking among...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in April 2022

Click here to read the full article. April 2022 will see the release of several interesting movies across genres like comedy, thriller and action. Netflix will start the month with the release of “The Bubble,” a star-studded comedy about a group of actors who are quarantined after contracting COVID-19 while filming an action movie about flying dinosaurs.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the RunwayA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments A few of the month’s new films are also inspired by true events, such as HBO’s “The Survivor,” which tells...
MOVIES
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music — and their most adventurous fashion looks. For the best of the bunch, see the slideshow above. The 2022 Grammy nominees include:More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the Runway Record of the Year I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU — ABBA FREEDOM — Jon Batiste I GET A KICK...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Fragrance Foundation to Honor Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette

Click here to read the full article. The Fragrance Foundation has revealed it will honor Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette with its 2022 Hall of Fame Award. The honor will be presented at this year’s Fragrance Foundation Awards on June 9 at Lincoln Center in New York City. More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew Said Gennette: “The entire Macy’s, Inc. team is honored to be recognized by The Fragrance Foundation and showcased amongst the best in the business.” The Hall of Fame Award is presented annually to a...
BUSINESS
WWD

NielsenIQ’s Black Beauty Consumers’ Buying Power

Click here to read the full article. Despite the growing power of the Black consumer, brands have yet to cater to them properly, new data shows. A report from NielsenIQ shows the growing size and momentum of the Black beauty shopper, with buying power expected to reach $1.8 trillion in 2024. It is also younger and seeing higher gains in high-income households, the report added.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'The Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas “This is the way that America looks,” said Anna Mayo, beauty vertical client director, NielsenIQ....
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Business

New Media Platform Hurs Wants to Disrupt Fashion’s Female-empowerment Narrative. Founded by brand consultant Bonnie Langedijk, Hurs will come with a website, a biweekly newsletter, curated…. By. Christopher Raeburn Takes New Timberland Role, Collaborator at large. Raeburn is no longer global creative director at the brand, but will continue...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Christine Quinn Teams With ShoeDazzle on Second Collection

Click here to read the full article. Christine Quinn is bringing her signature style back to ShoeDazzle. The real estate agent best known for appearing on Netflix’s reality TV show, “Selling Sunset,” is teaming up with the shoe brand for her second curated collection of styles for the summer, which comes out on Friday. The 20-piece collection includes heels, wedges and sandals in hues like green, pink, yellow, blue and other bright colors, as well as summer-themed prints.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionSergio Rossi Launches Sì Rossi Footwear Line “This collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Givenchy Hires Valérie Lebérichel for Global Communications

Click here to read the full article. Valérie Lebérichel has been named global vice president of communication at Givenchy, WWD has learned. She starts April 4 and takes up duties previously handled by Youssef Marquis, who moved over to Louis Vuitton as fashion communication director last January. Both brands are controlled by French luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Fall 2022Front row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2022Miu Miu RTW Spring 2022 Lebérichel joins Givenchy from Prada Group, where she has been worldwide communications director for Miu Miu since 2013. In 2019, she also...
BUSINESS
WWD

Arooj Aftab Is the Best New Artist Grammy Nominee You Need to Know

Click here to read the full article. This year’s list of 10 best new artist Grammy nominees reads like a who’s-who of the past year in culture. There’s Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Finneas, The Kid Laroi — musicians with unavoidable hit singles — alongside indie darling Japanese Breakfast, country singer Jimmie Allen, and Kendrick Lamar’s real-life cousin Baby Keem. And then there’s Arooj Aftab, an impressive composer and singer whose neo-Sufi jazz songs are unlikely to play on mainstream radio. Her inclusion is history-making: she’s the first female Pakistani Grammy nominee. Many viewers tuning into the live awards ceremony on Sunday will...
MUSIC
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy