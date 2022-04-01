ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Arooj Aftab Is the Best New Artist Grammy Nominee You Need to Know

By Kristen Tauer
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

This year’s list of 10 best new artist Grammy nominees reads like a who’s-who of the past year in culture. There’s Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Finneas, The Kid Laroi — musicians with unavoidable hit singles — alongside indie darling Japanese Breakfast, country singer Jimmie Allen, and Kendrick Lamar’s real-life cousin Baby Keem. And then there’s Arooj Aftab, an impressive composer and singer whose neo-Sufi jazz songs are unlikely to play on mainstream radio. Her inclusion is history-making: she’s the first female Pakistani Grammy nominee.

Many viewers tuning into the live awards ceremony on Sunday will be discovering Aftab for the first time. While the pop award categories are crowned during the live ceremony, top artists in other genres (such as sitar player Anoushka Shankar, who features on Aftab’s recent album) are typically relegated to accepting their honors during an off-screen ceremony.

More from WWD

The nod is the culmination of many years working to establish her voice in the industry. “It doesn’t mean that you just started making music yesterday,” says Aftab of the “best new” category. “The process of musicianship is very long and hard. There are a lot of factors involved in getting to a point where you create a body of work that is recognized widely by listeners.”

Aftab released her acclaimed third album, “Vulture Prince,” last spring. The majority of the album is sung in Urdu, and she incorporates elements of ancient ghazal, a form of devotional poetry, into a dreamy soundscape informed by jazz, folk and reggae. The album explores heartbreak, longing, and loss; Aftab describes the thematic link throughout the collection as “a disdain for the world and the way that it behaves,” she says. “But also hope.”

The album kicks off with the nostalgic “Baghon Main,” a precursor to the heavier songs to follow.

“The second song is about a love triangle and friendship. The third one is about how the world keeps disappointing you. Then there’s ‘Last Night,’ which is a reggae vibe to a Rumi [poem],” she says. “And then it goes to ‘Mohabbat,’ which is almost the pop song on the record. It takes you on a very long journey, where it starts off fun, very happy and then it takes a dark turn in the middle. And then leaves you thinking about what you’re doing with your life.”

“Mohabbat” notably made former President Barack Obama’s 2021 summer playlist, in the company of tracks by Jay-Z, Joni Mitchell and George Harrison.

Heading into Grammys weekend, Aftab released a reworking of “Baghon” and a cover of 2019 best new artist nominee ​​Rosalía’s “Di Mi Nombre.” Aftab selected the singer from a comprehensive list of nominees dating to 1959, when the first awards were handed out. “Going down the years, it’s like, all of these people became great iconic musicians. And then there’s 2021, and there’s my name there. I was like, whoa, holy s–t.”

Aftab chose ​​to cover Rosalía because of the Arab-Flamenco connection. “The south of Spain has 800 years of our history, and Flamenco comes from so much of that nomadic movement and culture from back in the day. It has all these Arabic roots,” she says.

The 37-year-old singer grew up in Pakistan, in a household where music was constantly played and appreciated. As a teenager, she found herself drawn to creating music herself. “I wanted to make my own music instead of just being an avid listener. And I don’t know what that is,” she says. “Every musician’s story is the same in that regard. You just feel the need to do it; it’s a calling.”

“You’re exposed to music from a young age, and then you have the confidence that you want to take it on yourself,” she adds. “And then you’re a teenager, and you’re angsty and having your heart broken and making bad decisions, and so you’re playing guitar and covering ‘Wonder Wall.’”

She counts Eva Cassidy, Jeff Buckley, Billie Holliday, Crosby, Stills & Nash as early influences — as well as the Spice Girls and Ace of Base, which was her first cassette tape. Aftab moved to the U.S. in the mid-2000s to attend the Berklee College of Music in Boston, and has since been based in New York.

The Grammy awards ceremony, slated for January and postponed to April 3, is taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Heading into Sunday, Aftab notes a mix of anxiety coupled with an eagerness. “I’m excited to bring it,” she says. “And just be there, and wear that with pride.”

Later in April, she’ll head to Indio to perform at Coachella — a gig she booked last summer. Asked whether she’s noticed the impact of her nomination, Aftab notes that it’s not an easy equation to pick apart.

“People aren’t coming up and saying, ‘I want to work with you because you’re a nominee.’ It’s not so literal, but there’s definitely more interest. There’s been a slight shift in people’s seriousness around me,” she says. “But it’s also unclear whether the legitimacy is coming from the beauty of the record, or all of it,” she adds. “Things are rolling out in an order that hasn’t been planned. But I mean, people love a nominee, right?”

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

The 13 Best Dressed at the 2022 Academy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Academy Awards returned to the red carpet in full flurry and with that came the major fashion moments. The red carpet was dominated by the likes of Alana Haim in custom silver Louis Vuitton, Lupita Nyong’o in shimmering gold Prada and Jessica Chastain, glistening in Gucci. Here, see the best dressed from the 2022 Oscars.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red CarpetPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion Looks at the OscarsPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time The 2022 Oscar Nominees are: Best Picture “Belfast” “CODA” “Don’t Look Up” “Drive My Car” “Dune” “King...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars have always been one of the biggest fashion nights of the year, with many red carpet looks remaining in the cultural lexicon since the annual awards show started nearly a century ago. Many of the best Oscars red carpet dresses were worn by actresses who went on to pick up their own awards in a moment that merged their achievement with a standout fashion moment. This has been seen many times over the decades, including in 2002 when Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

Quite a Few Artists Have Withdrawn and Boycotted the Grammy Awards Over the Years

Unfortunately, various artists have felt that the Recording Academy has exhibited unfairness over the years. There are many artists with nominations in the double digits — we’re looking at you, 50 Cent — who have only received a win for a collaboration as opposed to their solo work. Not to mention, other artists have been completely snubbed despite dominating the charts. So, it's no surprise that many artists don't consider the Grammys to hold the weight that it used to.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Izzy Bizu
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Joni Mitchell
Person
Drake
Person
Ryan Phillippe
Parade

It’s Music’s Biggest Night! Take a Look at All the Groovy Fashions From the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The 64th Annual Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place tonight at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Music’s Biggest Night will see performances by J. Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Rachel Zegler.
MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Grammy Awards Performers Announced

The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year's 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®. Taking the stage on Music's Biggest Night® will be current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hosted by Trevor Noah live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Brothers Osborne received two GRAMMY...
MUSIC
The Independent

Grammys 2022: Who’s hosting the awards ceremony?

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are fast approaching, with the starriest names in music set to gather and celebrate the best in the business on 3 April. Next month, Trevor Noah makes his return as the host for the biggest night in music. Noah took the stage during last year’s virtual event that broadcasted live from the Los Angeles Convention Centre. “Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason jr said in a statement.“We feel fortunate to once again...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Music Industry#Poetry#The Kid Laroi#Japanese#Pakistani
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back

Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My Willie Alone” eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church’s 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show. In one particular instance, he […] The post Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Lady Gaga Was a Bombshell in a Cutout Gucci Dress at the Critics Choice Awards

The same day Lady Gaga stepped out at the BAFTA Awards in London, the House of Gucci actress did a second red carpet in the English city for the Critics Choice Awards. Gaga leaned into a bombshell aesthetic, wearing a yellow and black Gucci dress with sheer lace sleeves and a bodice cutout. While the Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles, Gaga attended the ceremony's London event. She was nominated for Best Actress at the ceremony.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy