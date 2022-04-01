Standout Beauty at the Oscars

Click here to read the full article.

It was a moment for hair at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

There were updos, à la Lupita Nyong’o, who stepped onto the red carpet in a sculptural style created by Vernon François, with a pop of glittery gold on the eyelid to match her sparkling Prada grown. Makeup artist Nick Barose completed the look with a red lip by Lancôme.

“Lupita is wearing this magical beaded gold dress that served as a fun starting point,” Barose said in a statement. “The dress reminds me of a Gustav Klimt painting with a lot of gold leaf, texture and details so I wanted to tie that in with the makeup by creating fun details on eyes and lips.”

Nicole Kidman, too, wore red lipstick, and nail color to match.

There was sleek hair, and no one did it better than Naomi Scott, mirroring the shape of her Fendi couture, and Sofia Carson, in black Giambattista Valli couture — both with strong side parts.

Serena Williams stood out in a razor-sharp bob; Zoë Kravitz was pretty in pink, giving Audrey Hepburn with side-swept bangs; “The Lost Daughter” actress Jessie Buckley had the best color of the night, in what colorist Daniel Moon described as “vivid apricot,” while the likes of Maddie Ziegler, Laverne Cox, Diane Guerrero and Jessica Serfaty opted for natural glam, with loose curls and soft makeup.

Megan Thee Stallion stole the show in full-on glam, wearing a strapless crystal-encrusted blue Gaurav Gupta gown. The rapper, who performed the “Encanto” track “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” during the awards ceremony, turned heads with slick curled edges and a low, side bun, long peachy nails, soft pink lids with a jet-black cat-eye and a lined, glossy pout.