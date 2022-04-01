ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Standout Beauty at the Oscars

By Ryma Chikhoune
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKOZK_0ew6LZ2a00

Click here to read the full article.

It was a moment for hair at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

There were updos, à la Lupita Nyong’o, who stepped onto the red carpet in a sculptural style created by Vernon François, with a pop of glittery gold on the eyelid to match her sparkling Prada grown. Makeup artist Nick Barose completed the look with a red lip by Lancôme.

More from WWD

“Lupita is wearing this magical beaded gold dress that served as a fun starting point,” Barose said in a statement. “The dress reminds me of a Gustav Klimt painting with a lot of gold leaf, texture and details so I wanted to tie that in with the makeup by creating fun details on eyes and lips.”

Nicole Kidman, too, wore red lipstick, and nail color to match.

There was sleek hair, and no one did it better than Naomi Scott, mirroring the shape of her Fendi couture, and Sofia Carson, in black Giambattista Valli couture — both with strong side parts.

Serena Williams stood out in a razor-sharp bob; Zoë Kravitz was pretty in pink, giving Audrey Hepburn with side-swept bangs; “The Lost Daughter” actress Jessie Buckley had the best color of the night, in what colorist Daniel Moon described as “vivid apricot,” while the likes of Maddie Ziegler, Laverne Cox, Diane Guerrero and Jessica Serfaty opted for natural glam, with loose curls and soft makeup.

Megan Thee Stallion stole the show in full-on glam, wearing a strapless crystal-encrusted blue Gaurav Gupta gown. The rapper, who performed the “Encanto” track “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” during the awards ceremony, turned heads with slick curled edges and a low, side bun, long peachy nails, soft pink lids with a jet-black cat-eye and a lined, glossy pout.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

A Breakdown of the Fashion in Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is back at it. On Friday, the singer’s highly anticipated lead single “As It Was” was finally released, along with a very fashion-forward music video filled with Styles in red-themed outfits.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar PartyA Look at Olivia Rodrigo's Best Style Moments The video has already accrued more than 13 million views and counting and has become the number-one trending clip on YouTube. Shot in London and directed by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino, the music video starts with Styles walking among...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

‘Morbius’ Star Adria Arjona Survives the Red Carpet With Hot Sauce and Rubies on Her Pinky

Click here to read the full article. About four months ago, when Adria Arjona was beginning to prep for her upcoming “Morbius” press tour, she sat down with her stylist Danielle Goldberg and expressed her number-one goal for the tour: to wear Vivienne Westwood. “I love her shapes, I think she’s such an incredible designer, she really knows a woman’s body, and I just knew that that dress would give me all the feels that I wanted,” says the Puerto Rico-born actress, who stars in the new Marvel movie alongside Jared Leto.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

BTS Shines in Custom Louis Vuitton Suits at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. BTS has arrived at the 2022 Grammys. The Korean boy band walked the red carpet of the awards ceremony on Sunday in suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are all brand ambassadors.More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Photos from the 2022 Cesar Awards The suits were coordinated in a blue, brown and white and custom-made with wool and cashmere, inspired by the men’s fall 2022 collection. Their sneakers were also made by the French label. Members V and RM, wore brown suits with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Ashley Greene radiates beauty days after announcing her first pregnancy ... as she attends the eBay & GBK Brand Bar pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge at the Beverly Wilshire

Ashley Greene was positively glowing as she made her first public appearance just days after announcing she was pregnant with her first child with husband Paul Khoury. The 35-year-old actress looked effortlessly chic wearing a white button-down blouse with jeans while attending the eBay & GBK Brand Bar Pre-Oscar Luxury Lounge at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Naomi Scott
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Giambattista Valli
Person
Zo Kravitz
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Maddie Ziegler
Person
Diane Guerrero
Person
Sofia Carson
Person
Gustav Klimt
The Hollywood Reporter

Dior Pop-Up Hits Melrose and Six Other Oscar Week Beauty or Skincare Spots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. As the Oscars quickly approach, a host of beauty pop-ups and skincare clinic debuts are touching down in Los Angeles — and they’re rounded up by The Hollywood Reporter, below.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast and Video -- Troy Kotsur ('CODA')'On My Mind' Director Martin Strange-Hansen Took Inspiration From His Own Tragic History'West Side Story' Producer Kristie Macosko Krieger Says...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#High Fashion#Awards Ceremony#Oscars Red Carpet
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music — and their most adventurous fashion looks. For the best of the bunch, see the slideshow above. The 2022 Grammy nominees include:More from WWDBest Dressed at the 2022 Grammy AwardsRed Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy AwardsPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Dresses on the Runway Record of the Year I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU — ABBA FREEDOM — Jon Batiste I GET A KICK...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. After being postponed from late January in Los Angeles to early April in Las Vegas, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally returned Sunday, and brought out the year’s biggest stars in music. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, stepping into awards ceremony hosting duties directly on the heels of last Sunday’s Oscars infamous slap between presenter Chris Rock and guest Will Smith. Performers for the 2022 Grammys ranged from best new artist nominee Olivia Rodrigo to previous big winner Billie Eilish, with Lady Gaga, J Balvin, BTS, Brandi Carlile, John Legend and more taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

17 New TV Shows to Watch in April 2022

Click here to read the full article. Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and others have a lengthy slate of new and returning TV shows debuting in April 2022. Returning shows include HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” for season two, which follows Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie as she is newly sober and working as a CIA asset in Los Angeles. Netflix’s “Ozark” is also coming back with part two of its final season, picking up after Julia Garner’s Ruth declares her revenge against the Navarro drug cartel.More from WWDPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionPhotos of 10 Oscars 2022 Red Carpet...
TV SHOWS
WWD

Fashion Photographer Patrick Demarchelier Dies at 78

Click here to read the full article. Fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier died Thursday at the age of 78. The French-born creative captured legions of models and celebrities through the years including Princess Diana, who tapped him as her personal photographer in 1989.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2022Front row at Dior Men's Fall 2022Dior Men Men's Fall 2022 Demarchelier’s death was confirmed on his Instagram account. He was believed to have died in St. Barths of cancer, according to a photographer friend, who requested anonymity. Without question, the lensman made a career out of making already ultra-photogenic people look even better, and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

The 12 Best Duvet Covers on Amazon, According to Customer Reviews

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re in the market for the perfect duvet cover, you already know that it can be a tall order.More from WWDThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season FourAmazon Prime Day 2020: Fashion and Beauty Deals to Check OutWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at Amazon Luckily, Amazon has lots of options to choose from. Not only do they have variations in fabrics, patterns and textures, but they’re also offered...
SHOPPING
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy