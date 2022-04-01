Fire destroys Elrama Tavern

The former mayor of a Pennsylvania suburb is facing charges after being accused of shooting at two people who were playing Pokemon Go, local media reports. Ida Reams, 51, reportedly called the police from the parking lot of a food bank shortly after 9 p.m. on March 14, WKBN reported. Court documents show that Reams told police two “suspicious” people had taken a photo of her license plate, and that she was “done” with harassment she’d apparently been receiving in the town, the outlet reported.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 DAYS AGO