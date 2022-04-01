Chris Rock shuts down fan yelling ‘f–k Will Smith’ during rowdy second night of Boston shows

BOSTON – Chris Rock shutdown a fan who yelled “f–k Will Smith” during the second night of his stand-up comedy run in Boston on Thursday night.

The Wilbur Theater crowd had “a lot of extra energy,” Thursday, an employee told The Post, and the audience’s passion was evident from the start of Rock’s 8 p.m. set, according to fans.

“Someone yelled out ‘f–k Will Smith’ and [Rock] went ‘no, no, no,'” according to an audience member who didn’t want to give her name.

“[Rock] said it like five or six times as he walked across the stage,” the woman recalled.

On Wednesday night, Rock’s first show since the Sunday night Oscars drama, the comedian told the Beantown crowd he was “still processing” being slapped by Smith and that he would talk about the incident at “some point.”

Rock’s Wednesday night comments, which were filmed exclusively by The Post , marked the first time he spoke publicly about the viral attack.

The 57-year-old funnyman continued to downplay the incident Thursday and focused on his new material.

“He kinda just shook it off. He didn’t want to talk about it,” said ticket holder Adam Brown.

“He’s gotta take some time to really figure out how he wants to deal with it,” said an audience member who only gave his name as Kevin.

There was a feeling of déjà vu at the historic theater during the second night of Rock’s performances. The comedian once again wore an all-white outfit, and for the second night in a row, a fan was removed.

“I didn’t do nothing. I didn’t do s–t!” yelled Boston resident Emily DePina to security as she was booted from the venue. “Yes, I’m drinking. Yes I had four shots…I don’t give a f–k, I’ll be honest.”

“I paid $80 before this s–t happened,” she said, referring to the slap.

Alana Hylton, 35, sat in the front row with DePina and was kicked out alongside her.

“We weren’t heckling Chris Rock. We had front row seats. We were endorsing him, responding to his jokes. He was interacting with us but security took us out,” the Boston resident said.

“They came to us about three times. The first time, they said we were too loud, that we couldn’t interact with someone on stage. The second time, they said we were heckling him. The third time…we switched seats and then I got kicked out.

“All we did was interact and respond to the comedian,” said Hylton. “They are so afraid that someone is going to say something that they kicked us out before we could.”

The rambunctious energy carried over into Rock’s 10 p.m. performance.

“A couple times people yelled out ‘Will Smith,’” said a ticket holder who got kicked out for taking a photo and only identified himself as John.

“People were egging him on but he wouldn’t bite. I bought a ticket on StubHub thinking he’d make a bit of it but he didn’t,” the fan said.

Rock did however take the bait when responding to a loud-mouthed audience member at the 10 p.m. show, according to an attendee.

“Some guy was heckling him and he said ‘is that the Oscars security?,’” Boston resident Christian Williams, 31, recounted to The Post.

“The guy was saying ‘f–k Will Smith.’ There were a lot of ‘f–k Will Smith’s’”

Rock was scheduled to play two more sets at the Wilbur on Friday before heading to Atlantic City for a pair of shows at the Borgata, where tickets on secondary markets were selling for more than $1,000.

