GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, I wore my Carolina shirt on purpose today. Of course, as a die-hard fan, I want my team to win but also as a Carolina fan I want to say that I recognize and respect Coach K's numbers. The total number of wins, the Final Fours, and the 5 national championships. By the numbers, he is one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history. But sometimes you need to see the bigger picture.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO