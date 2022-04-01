ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hot Chili Peppers receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Celebretainment
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Hot Chili Peppers have been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The rock band - whose current line-up consists of lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante - were given the prestigious honour of a spot on Hollywood Boulevard...

Classic Rock Q107

Why John Frusciante Had to Quit Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2009

John Frusciante said he was an “imbalanced mess” when he decided to quit the Red Hot Chili Peppers for the second time in 2009. He returned to the band 10 years later, but in a recent interview with Classic Rock, he and bandmates Anthony Kiedis and Flea revealed that the split was something they all felt had to happen.
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
The Big Lead

Justin Bieber Wore An Enormous Suit to the Grammys

The 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas was a predictably star-studded affair feting the biggest names in music. Like most award shows, none of the nominees ran on stage to slap a presenter in a fit of righteous rage, so people won't be talking about it around the water cooler at Academy Awards levels. if they do, though, conversation should be laser-focused on one thing: Justin Bieber's enormous suit.
