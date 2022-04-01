ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s Going on Friday?

By BrooklynVegan Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcade Fire, King Princess, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band stream their New Orleans...

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines: Let’s Go Zoom! Edition

Manhattan Beep Mark Levine offered a proposal yesterday that’s getting a lot of discussion: Let’s change the state’s Open Meetings law to make the online streaming of community board meetings a permanent option (even as in-person events resume)!. Levine, who advanced the proposal in a Daily News...
The Big Lead

Justin Bieber Wore An Enormous Suit to the Grammys

The 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas was a predictably star-studded affair feting the biggest names in music. Like most award shows, none of the nominees ran on stage to slap a presenter in a fit of righteous rage, so people won't be talking about it around the water cooler at Academy Awards levels. if they do, though, conversation should be laser-focused on one thing: Justin Bieber's enormous suit.
