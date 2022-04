Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates to residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through March 14, 2022. On 03/08/2022, a victim advised that while she was outside her residence talking to her friends, a vehicle was observed driving by her (southbound), in which the front passenger shot a projectile at her, striking her on the left side of her hip. The victim believes the suspects used a BB gun or possibly an Airsoft gun. The victim had a minor abrasion (redness) on the left side of her hip. At this time, the victim does not wish to pursue charges.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO