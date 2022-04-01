3 school districts hold virtual classes following threats

The School District of Lee County holding a teacher recruitment fair to interview people and fill the district’s vacant teaching positions next month. The school district says to be eligible for a teaching position you must have at least one of the following requirements; a valid standard teaching certificate from Florida or another state, you are expected to graduate from a college of education by August 2022, or you hold a bachelor’s degree in an area where certification can be obtained, or any degree major and a passing score on a subject area exam.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO