ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

3 school districts hold virtual classes following threats

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome school districts in the Mon Valley switched to a last-minute virtual...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Morgan Times

Brush School District Re-2J holds community conversation to discuss possible four-day school week

On the evening of Wednesday, March 9, the Brush School District Re-2J held a community conversation to discuss thoughts on potentially transitioning to a four-day school week for the 2022-23 school year. Despite the snowy weather, dozens of people made the trip to the Brush Secondary Campus auditorium to share their opinions on the matter. The event was also live streamed online and can be viewed in full via the District’s YouTube page: youtube.com/watch?v=9WaK23VYp7A.
BRUSH, CO
WAPT

Simpson County School District to hold vote on new high school

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — The Simpson County School District will hold a special meeting Tuesday to determine the fate of a bond issue to build a new high school. The $39 million bond will be used for the construction of what district leaders said will be a state-of-the-art consolidated Simpson County High School.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WINKNEWS.com

The School District of Lee County holding a teacher recruitment fair in April

The School District of Lee County holding a teacher recruitment fair to interview people and fill the district’s vacant teaching positions next month. The school district says to be eligible for a teaching position you must have at least one of the following requirements; a valid standard teaching certificate from Florida or another state, you are expected to graduate from a college of education by August 2022, or you hold a bachelor’s degree in an area where certification can be obtained, or any degree major and a passing score on a subject area exam.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Online Edition#The Rest Of The Story
Chicago Tribune

Proviso High School District 209 classes canceled for 7th day, affecting 4,200 students; Riverdale students back in the classroom

Striking teachers at Proviso High School District 209 were back on the picket line Tuesday, as classes were canceled for a seventh day for the 4,200 students enrolled at the district’s three high schools. District 209 Superintendent Rodney Alexander said in a Tuesday statement that classes will be canceled through Thursday at Proviso East in Maywood, Proviso West in Hillside and Proviso Math ...
FOREST PARK, IL
Reading Eagle

Gov. Mifflin High School students to return to class following shooting death of classmate at playground

Gov. Mifflin High School students will be back in their classrooms Monday after spending time this week learning virtually following the shooting death of a classmate. Amiere T. Bibbs, 18, was shot and killed in an incident at Brookline Park in Reading’s 18th Ward Monday night. The shooting happened after 15 to 30 youths, generally between the ages of 16 and 18, from neighboring municipalities gathered at the playground to fight, city police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Bomb threat causes evacuation of school, cancels classes at Columbia Central

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Classes at Columbia Central Jr./Sr. High School were dismissed for the day after a student made a bomb threat early Monday morning. A student made statements March 21, that there was a bomb in the school, which lead to all students and staff being evacuated from the building, Columbia School District Superintendent Pamela Campbell said.
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy