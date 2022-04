Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum first met at a birthday party but reunited years later ‘through drama in the principal’s office,’ they revealed in a new interview. Sandra Bullock, 57, and Channing Tatum, 41, are thinking back to a time when they were brought together through a school incident involving their daughters. The actress and actor, who co-star together in the new film, The Lost City, admitted that after initially meeting at a birthday party, they reunited years later after Laila Bullock and Everly Tatum got into a big fight at pre-school. According to them, the girls got into the scuffle and wanted to prove who the “alpha” in the friendship was.

