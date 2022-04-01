ENMU asks public for help naming their new beer, cocktail

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A local university is looking for help naming its new beer, and its new signature cocktail. Eastern New Mexico University partnered with Red Door Brewing on a bohemian-style pilsner lager which Red Door describes as “crisp with a pleasant herbal hop bit to finish.”

The cocktail is made with gin and grapefruit juice. Sales proceeds will go toward student scholarships. Anyone is welcome to submit name ideas through April 22 . The person who comes up with the winning name will win a prize package.

