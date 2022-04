ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Officials at a Pennsylvania school have implemented a new rule that limits the amounts of snacks a student can bring to campus each day. Students at Aliquippa Junior Senior High School will now “only be permitted to have a bag of chips of up to 4 ounces and one closed drink of up to 20 ounces,” WPXI reported.

