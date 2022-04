TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona offers a wide variety of weather throughout the year and will be sure to satisfy the likes of those who enjoy spending time outdoors!. With nearly 300 days of sunshine per year, southern Arizona provides plenty of opportunity to enjoy some time under the beautiful cobalt blue skies that often give way to nearly unlimited visibility. From hiking to golf to lounging by the pool and everything between, you’ll likely find yourself looking for any excuse to get outside!

TUCSON, AZ ・ 18 DAYS AGO