Westmoreland County, PA

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: April 1-3

By Shirley McMarlin
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Buddy Guy poses for a portrait for an installment of the PBS biography series, “American Masters” on July 28, 2021, at his blues club, Buddy Guy’s Legends in Chicago.

Whodunit?

Renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht will engage in “A Pathological Discussion,” with sessions at 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin.

With host John McIntire, the 91-year-old Wecht will cover cases of notorious deaths, including those of Jeffrey Epstein, Elvis Presley, JonBenet Ramsey, Laci Peterson, Kurt Cobain, Mary Jo Kopechne, Anna Nicole Smith, Sharon Tate and others.

A ticket is $40. To reserve, call 724-367-4000 or visit lamptheatre.org.

Artful fun

There’s more to do than view art this weekend at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg:

• Spring Fling, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday — Shop from a curated selection of artists and artisans showcasing their latest creations, including jewelry, artwork, fiber arts, home decor and more.

Children’s book author Joseph Moore will be present for a book-signing. Moore will read from his “Maxwell the Raindrop” books at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Visitors also can enter to win giveaways.

• Community Day, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday — Color and light is the theme for family-friendly fun including a stained glass-inspired art activity, art scavenger hunt, button making and story time with Greensburg Hempfield Area Library.

Advance registration is recommended for both events at 888-718-4253. For information, visit thewestmoreland.org.

Creative crafts

The monthly Westmoreland Craft & Vendor Show is planned for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday in the Youngwood Fire Hall, 104 S. Second St.

More than 80 vendor tables will be on site, featuring items such as pet products, home decor, personal care and pampering products, cooking and kitchenware and more.

For information, visit Westmoreland Craft & Vendor Show on Facebook or westmorelandcraftshows.com.

Sacred music

The Saint Vincent College Singers will present “The Passion According to Saint Matthew,” by Carnegie Mellon Professor Nancy Galbraith, at 3 p.m. Sunday in Saint Vincent Archabbey Basilica on the Unity campus.

Under the direction of Thomas Octave, the piece will feature mezzo-soprano Marianne Cornetti performing as the Evangelist and tenor S. Edward Graybill portraying Jesus.

An internationally acclaimed artist, Cornetti has performed with the Pittsburgh and Metropolitan operas. In addition to his opera resume, Saint Vincent alumnus Graybill performs with his band, The Compadres.

The oratorio, which includes 18 movements, had its world premiere in March 2015 with Octave conducting and Graybill as tenor soloist.

Admission to the concert is free. An offering will be taken to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

For information, visit stvincent.edu/news.

Blues legend

Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy will play The Palace Theatre in Greensburg at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, with special guest Colin James.

The recipient of multiple Grammy Awards, the National Medal of Arts and Kennedy Center Honors, Guy ranked 23rd in Rolling Stone magazine’s list of “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” The 85-year-old has influenced generations of guitarists such as Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Stevie Ray Vaughan and John Mayer.

Rock and blues singer/songwriter James is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Tickets are $50-$75, with additional fee at the door. For information, call 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org.

