ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Oregon Historical Society announces 2022 History Makers

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Historical Society is delighted to announce the 2022 Oregon History Maker honorees. First celebrated in 2009, the annual Oregon History Makers Awards & Dinner recognizes contemporary individuals and organizations that are positively shaping the history, culture and landscape of Oregon. The event also supports the...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 6000

Oregon, Willamette Humane Societies merging this summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two of the largest animal welfare organizations in Oregon will merge together this summer. Willamette Humane Society (WHS) and Oregon Humane Society (OHS), have announced plans to merge into one organization with two locations, effective July 1. “I am very excited about what this change...
PORTLAND, OR
Herald-Journal

Porter talks Idaho water law, history at county historical society meeting

Retired president of the Consolidated Irrigation Company (CIC), Lyle Porter, explained Idaho’s unique water laws and local water history to a group of listeners recently. His speech was sponsored by the Franklin County Historical Society. Water, like air and sunlight, are essential for life and therefore, belong to no...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
City
Ashland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Government
City
Salem, OR
KTVZ

Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alaska Airlines canceled dozens of U.S. West Coast flights Friday as off-duty pilots picketed in several major cities over an impasse in nearly three years of contract negotiations. The airline says more cancellations are possible through the weekend. Alaska says more than 120 of its flights were canceled, or about 9% of its operations. About 15,300 passengers were affected. Canceled flights included 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland, Oregon, 10 in Los Angeles and seven in San Francisco. The upheaval comes as air travel rebounds to pre-pandemic levels and many Americans are headed on vacation for spring break.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Richest billionaires in Oregon

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy