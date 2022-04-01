ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

23 years since the murder of Tina Blunt

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marks 23 years since the abduction and murder of Tina Blunt.

It was still dark when Tina Blunt headed out her front door for her 5 a.m. shift at Meadows Field Airport on March 31st, 1999. Tina never made it to work and her family reported her missing that day. Her maroon Chevy was found two days later.

The search for Tina continued until April 14th, when her body was discovered near Bear Mountain Blvd and Hwy 99.

Tina’s family is still hoping for answers, including her son and daughter who were children when she was murdered.

If you have any information please call Bakersfield Police 327-7111 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

