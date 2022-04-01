ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Lucas

Puzzles solutions for Friday, April 1

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0ew6AI6Q00

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSkeI_0ew6AI6Q00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2ARw_0ew6AI6Q00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: IMAGE    ORBIT    NEARLY    TRUDGE

Answer: When the grizzle joined the choir, people were nervous about the new – "BEAR-I-TONE."

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"He who despairs of the human condition is a coward, but he who has hope for it is a fool." – Albert Camus

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

MANY OF THE TRUTHS WE CLING TO DEPEND GREATLY UPON OUR OWN POINT OF VIEW. – GEORGE LUCAS

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

FADDDISH FITNESS SYSTEM THAT'S BEING TAUGHT BY YOUR BOUFRIEND FROM BANGKOK: THAI-BEAU TAE BO.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LIME    PEAR    DATE    PLUM

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

FIFTH, HEATHER, RANDED, DEFICIT, TICKET

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhlUb_0ew6AI6Q00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. SUPERFICIAL

2. NORTH

3. WITHDRAWING

4. AUSTERE

5. BLATANT

6. ASSUAGE

7. CAPRICIOUS

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Master of the green

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzles solutions for Friday, April 1


