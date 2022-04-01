Puzzles solutions for Friday, April 1
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: IMAGE ORBIT NEARLY TRUDGE
Answer: When the grizzle joined the choir, people were nervous about the new – "BEAR-I-TONE."
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"He who despairs of the human condition is a coward, but he who has hope for it is a fool." – Albert Camus
Cryptoquote
MANY OF THE TRUTHS WE CLING TO DEPEND GREATLY UPON OUR OWN POINT OF VIEW. – GEORGE LUCAS
Cryptoquip
FADDDISH FITNESS SYSTEM THAT'S BEING TAUGHT BY YOUR BOUFRIEND FROM BANGKOK: THAI-BEAU TAE BO.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
LIME PEAR DATE PLUM
Lexigo
FIFTH, HEATHER, RANDED, DEFICIT, TICKET
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
1. SUPERFICIAL
2. NORTH
3. WITHDRAWING
4. AUSTERE
5. BLATANT
6. ASSUAGE
7. CAPRICIOUS
Find the Words
Master of the green
Kubok
