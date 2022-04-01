Puzzles solutions for Friday, April 1

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: IMAGE ORBIT NEARLY TRUDGE

Answer: When the grizzle joined the choir, people were nervous about the new – "BEAR-I-TONE."

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"He who despairs of the human condition is a coward, but he who has hope for it is a fool." – Albert Camus

Cryptoquote

MANY OF THE TRUTHS WE CLING TO DEPEND GREATLY UPON OUR OWN POINT OF VIEW. – GEORGE LUCAS

Cryptoquip

FADDDISH FITNESS SYSTEM THAT'S BEING TAUGHT BY YOUR BOUFRIEND FROM BANGKOK: THAI-BEAU TAE BO.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

LIME PEAR DATE PLUM

Lexigo

FIFTH, HEATHER, RANDED, DEFICIT, TICKET

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

1. SUPERFICIAL

2. NORTH

3. WITHDRAWING

4. AUSTERE

5. BLATANT

6. ASSUAGE

7. CAPRICIOUS

Find the Words

Master of the green

Kubok

