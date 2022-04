CHICAGO — COVID-19 cases are beginning to tick up in Chicago — but there’s no need for alarm, the city’s top doctor said Tuesday. Officials have repeatedly said in recent weeks that they’re watching the spread of Omicron sub-variant BA.2, which has caused new waves of infection in parts of Asia and Europe. The sub-variant — which is even more infectious than Omicron — is seeing cases double every seven days in Chicago, and it’s expected to make up the bulk of the city’s COVID-19 cases by the end of March, health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO