Chronic flash flood issues in Geneva

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be fairly warm with lows only dropping to the upper 50s. Wednesday will be very windy with gusts expected to exceed 35 mph throughout the day. Highs will still break into the low and middle 80s. Severe storms are expected to enter the western portions of our viewing area just after midnight. These storms could very well bring damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph, very heavy rain that could leading to flash flooding in flood-prone areas, and even a couple of tornadoes. The tornado threat will be higher for those west of the Dothan area. Storms should be weakening as they move east across the Tri-State. If a tornado does form, I expect it to be within the line of storms and be on the brief and slightly weaker end of the spectrum.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO