Geneva, AL

Chronic flash flood issues in Geneva

By Mike Gurspan
wdhn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—When it came to the “severe weather” before dawn this morning the wiregrass dodged a bullet including “The City of Two Rivers.”. But, Geneva officials and business owners say the heavy rains did showcase a major issue the city has chronic “flash...

KETV.com

Video shows major flash flooding in Birmingham, Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Check out the video above to see some of the wild flash flooding and hail from an afternoon thunderstorm in the Birmingham area of central Alabama on Wednesday. There were several water rescues and flooded roads on Birmingham's South Side as a strong storm became nearly...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTGS

Severe weather, isolated flash flooding possible Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A powerful storm system will usher in the threat of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. The entire viewing area is under a Slight Risk of severe storms. That is two out of five on the severe weather threat scale. The main concerns are damaging...
ENVIRONMENT
WMBB

Possible tornado rips through Jackson County neighborhoods

ALFORD, Fla. (WMBB) — Fire officials confirm six to eight homes were damaged after possible tornadoes ripped through the Alford/Cottondale area Thursday morning. A lot of the destruction was on Syfrett Road. “We know the people who live down our road,” Syfrett Road Resident Matthew Baker said. “We’re close with a lot of them, so […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Local
Alabama Government
Geneva, AL
Government
City
Geneva, AL
WMBB

2 dead after Thursday morning severe weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after severe weather came through the Gilberts Mill Road area Thursday morning, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two mobile homes were destroyed, and the two people were inside one of the mobile homes. Two other people were in the second mobile home, and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WAAY-TV

3 tornadoes confirmed in Alabama after Wednesday storms; surveys continue Thursday

The National Weather Service has confirmed damage from three tornadoes in west and central Alabama during Wednesday's storms, and crews continue to survey the state Thursday for evidence of others. The preliminary findings released early Thursday afternoon show the damage was likely from EF-1 tornadoes. The NWS Birmingham office reports...
CHELSEA, AL
WKRG News 5

Truck, homes damaged in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Damaging storms rolled through Santa Rosa County early Thursday morning. Milton residents awoke to sounds of winds howling and were surprised by the damage caused by powerful, gusty winds. Some gusts could have reached up to 80 miles per hour, according to the First Alert Storm Team. “It was very scary,” […]
MILTON, FL
WJHG-TV

Why are there purple street lights around Bay County?

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New LED streetlights were recently installed across the state of Florida. Many of those lights, even here in Bay County, don’t look like they should. “It’s a manufacturer defect, and it’s causing the lights to have an appearance of a purple or blue hue,”...
BAY COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Alabama storms leave widespread damage, minor injuries: ‘Now we prepare for the next system’

Strong storms blew through Alabama overnight, leaving widespread damage but no reported life-threatening injuries. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings on Wednesday, and there were several tornado debris signatures on radar with the storms. Damage, both from severe storms and strong non-thunderstorm winds, was reported...
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WAAY-TV

Downed trees, power lines reported across North Alabama

The National Weather Service and county agencies across North Alabama are starting to report downed trees and fallen power lines due to non-thunderstorm winds Wednesday. This list will be updated. Email photos or video of damage in your area to share@waaytv.com. Colbert County. Trees and power lines down at 6220...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Strong/Severe storms expected for the Tri-State

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be fairly warm with lows only dropping to the upper 50s. Wednesday will be very windy with gusts expected to exceed 35 mph throughout the day. Highs will still break into the low and middle 80s. Severe storms are expected to enter the western portions of our viewing area just after midnight. These storms could very well bring damaging wind gusts of 60-70 mph, very heavy rain that could leading to flash flooding in flood-prone areas, and even a couple of tornadoes. The tornado threat will be higher for those west of the Dothan area. Storms should be weakening as they move east across the Tri-State. If a tornado does form, I expect it to be within the line of storms and be on the brief and slightly weaker end of the spectrum.
DOTHAN, AL
KTUL

Severe Weather Preparedness: Flash flooding

Tulsa, Okla (KTUL) — Every year, northeast Oklahoma encounters heavy rain events that lead to flash floods. Flash flooding is ranked second on the list for weather-related fatalities, according to the National Weather Service. Since 2019, nine Oklahomans have died in flash floods. What causes flash floods?. The majority...
TULSA, OK
wdhn.com

Home struck by lightning in rural northern Coffee Co.

COFFEE Co., Ala. (WDHN) — At 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jim Gates says he and his wife were sound asleep when what sounded like an explosion went off on the top of their three-bedroom Coffee County home. It’s located in Northern Coffee County’s tiny Roeton Community which sits along...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Geneva A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GENEVA AND NORTHERN HOLMES COUNTIES At 215 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Geneva to 13 miles southwest of Hartford to 15 miles northeast of De Funiak Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Geneva, Hartford, Slocomb, Esto, Noma, Black, Kellys Crossroads, Geneva Municipal A/P, Holland Crossroads, Hendrix Crossroad, Smith Crossroads, Izagora, New Hope, Noma Junction, Somerset, Miller Crossroads, Eunola, Barker Store, Bethlehem and High Bluff. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 12:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR DALE...CENTRAL HENRY...SOUTHERN COFFEE...GENEVA AND NORTHWESTERN HOUSTON COUNTIES At 1244 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Ozark to 9 miles south of Samson, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Daleville, Abbeville, Geneva, Enterprise, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Headland, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Samson, Newton, New Brockton, Pinckard, Malvern, Clayhatchee and Grimes. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

2 people injured by storm debris in north Alabama

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities confirmed that two people were injured by storm debris in separate incidents in Madison County. Wind gusts up to 60 mph were felt across the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday as a strong line of storms moved its way through. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

