Chronic flash flood issues in Geneva

Effective: 2022-03-18 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Alabama...and the Panhandle of Florida. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Geneva A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GENEVA AND NORTHERN HOLMES COUNTIES At 215 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Geneva to 13 miles southwest of Hartford to 15 miles northeast of De Funiak Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Geneva, Hartford, Slocomb, Esto, Noma, Black, Kellys Crossroads, Geneva Municipal A/P, Holland Crossroads, Hendrix Crossroad, Smith Crossroads, Izagora, New Hope, Noma Junction, Somerset, Miller Crossroads, Eunola, Barker Store, Bethlehem and High Bluff. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
