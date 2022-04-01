ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Easing new limits on police powers, Virginia is cracking back down on noisy cars

By Graham Moomaw
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmPAp_0ew68MfH00

A police car in Richmond, Va. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

As someone who once lived near the Richmond Raceway, Robin Mines says she’s familiar with the sound of loud, fast cars. She didn’t expect to have to endure similar noises miles away in her current South Richmond neighborhood, where she says elderly people, children and veterans with PTSD are being rattled late at night by revved-up engines, intentionally loud exhaust systems and people driving “like they’re on a drag strip.”

“It’s gotten ridiculous, said Mines, a pastor who serves as president of the Swansboro West Civic Association, which represents a neighborhood tucked between two major roads, Hull Street Road and Midlothian Turnpike.

When Mines asked the Richmond Police to do something about the noise, she says they told her their hands were tied due to a new state law that restricted law enforcement’s ability to initiate traffic stops over equipment issues.

Democratic lawmakers approved that change in 2020 as part of the post-George Floyd push for police reform, presenting it as a way to reduce racial disparities in traffic enforcement by preventing police from using minor vehicle defects as a reason to question or search drivers they believe to be suspicious.

When Mines learned police could no longer stop vehicles for noise alone, she and other neighborhood leaders approached Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, about a possible fix. Despite some Democrats’ concerns about re-opening the door to racially biased enforcement, the General Assembly sent legislation to Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would restore police officers’ power to stop vehicles over excessive noise.

Mines said she hopes police won’t use those powers as “a weapon to go after people they don’t like.” But she rejected the notion there was something racially problematic about the bill, noting it wasn’t just White people who pushed for the 1994 federal crime bill now widely criticized as contributing to the overpolicing of minority neighborhoods.

“It was Black people too because our neighborhoods were going to hell,” she said. “We can’t keep bending rules and letting our neighborhoods go down because we’re feeling sorry for somebody who can’t follow the rules like the rest of us.”

The legislation passed the Democratic-led state Senate on a 32-8 vote. It cleared the Republican House of Delegates 79-18.

In an interview, Carr said she felt excessive noise was different from other types of pretextual stops Democrats pushed to get rid of. Unlike the minimal public impact of an expired sticker or busted taillight, she said, loud exhaust can be a nuisance to entire neighborhoods.

“This is the only pretext thing that affects other people,” Carr said.

Some Senate Republicans had raised objections to provisions in the bill that would have allowed police to go after people for loud vehicle noise on private property. That language was ultimately removed and the bill passed with unanimous GOP support.

That suggests it will probably win final approval from Youngkin, who campaigned against many of the criminal justice reform measures Democrats enacted in the last two years. Carr said she had received assurances from Republican colleagues that the governor would not try to broaden the bill to restore more types of pretextual stops.

“I don’t want this to be a slippage thing,” she said.

But slippage was exactly the concern of many members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus who opposed the bill.

If the underlying problem was exhaust systems being intentionally modified to be louder, said Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, it can be addressed in other ways like state inspections of vehicles. Giving police officers discretionary power to make snap judgements about whether someone’s vehicle is too loud, he said, is a step backward.

“The data is clear that for these minor traffic infractions they are enforced disproportionately against brown and Black drivers,” Bourne said. “We did a lot of great work eliminating many of those minor traffic infractions. And now we seem to be going the other way and trying to piecemeal them back into the code.”

The issue of minor traffic stops spiraling into more serious confrontations due to aggressive policing was pushed to the forefront last year when police in the small town of Windsor pulled their guns on Black and Latino Army Lt. Caron Nazario due to the mistaken belief his SUV was missing a license plate.

Initial traffic stop data published in 2021 under a new police-accountability law indicated Black drivers in Virginia are nearly twice as likely than White drivers to be pulled over and three times more likely to be subjected to a vehicle search.

Wyatt Rolla, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center, cited that data during a Senate committee hearing while urging lawmakers to oppose the bill.

“Please do not expand police interactions with Virginians for minor reasons,” Rolla said. “Especially when data suggests it will disproportionately impact Black and brown Virginians and low-income Virginians who may struggle to afford repairs.”

Several Democrats from Northern Virginia said loud exhaust noise had recently become a more pressing problem in their districts.

“I have a lot of community support for this in my very diverse community too,” Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Loudoun, told Carr.

Some localities, including New York City and Knoxville, Tenn. , are using technology to try to crack down on loud, souped-up vehicles. Similar to speed cameras, the noise detection devices are pitched as an automatic, unbiased way to ticket drivers causing a nuisance. At one point, the Virginia bill envisioned providing all state troopers with decibel meters. Carr said the legislation was whittled down for simplicity’s sake and to provide a more immediate fix to the issue, but she’d be open to considering other solutions in the future.

“People in the communities will be able to make noise about it now,” she said. “They’ll be able to talk to the police.”

Representatives of two other Richmond community groups, the Randolph Neighborhood Association and the Historic West Grace Street Association, also testified in favor of the bill as it made its way through the legislature.

Winfield Ryan, representing the West Grace neighborhood, told legislators the loud noise is often accompanied by dangerous driving and cars, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles traveling in “packs.” He pointed to a recent incident on Broad Street in which a Richmond police officer was injured while standing in the road and seemingly trying to stop a fast-moving motorcycle.

“It is not a question of if a tragic accident is going to occur as a result of these activities,” Ryan said. “It’s only a question of when.”

The post Easing new limits on police powers, Virginia is cracking back down on noisy cars appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 23

Treva Holdren
3d ago

Geez!!! Go out there & solve & prevent murders. This is just another reason to harass people & make money for the city. Find out who killed my 3yo grandson if they're looking for something to do. Virginia needs to get on the ball. Worry about real issues like all these murders. A loud car???? Please!!! 😑

Reply(3)
15
ok ok
3d ago

there are way more important things for Law Officers in the city of Richmond to worry about then the exhaust on loud cars try solving all the murders robberies killings shootings and things of that type of nature before we worry about secondary offenses maybe like it loud exhaust

Reply
3
Nathan Wilgus
3d ago

part 2One night tried to over food at a drive thru and some fool would rev up his Fast Furious want a be car and make it backfire near the speaker evey time someone tried to talk to take/receive orders. He would pull out extremely load (2-3 blocks) down rev up and back fire ......... sounding a lot like gun fire........ would know being a former Marine.Not like I'd expect them to do anything. They can't stop or willing to try to ticket people that can not stop for a stopped school bus with red lights on!!!Then again what would I know?

Reply
2
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury

2K+

Followers

980

Posts

401K+

Views

Related
Virginia Mercury

Fluvanna dam at risk of failure is one of 1,800 in Virginia that pose unknown risks

A privately owned dam in Fluvanna that officials have been working to keep from failing since Monday is one of more than 1,800 dams in Virginia whose risks to the public and property are unknown.  Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation spokesman Dave Neudeck said the agency doesn’t have an accurate hazard classification for the McIver […] The post Fluvanna dam at risk of failure is one of 1,800 in Virginia that pose unknown risks appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin

The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support. The bill, which is now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, explicitly bans sales of […] The post Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

After years of failed attempts, Virginia is legalizing switchblades

Virginia’s last two governors vetoed efforts to soften the state’s longstanding ban on switchblades. But the easy-to-open knives will soon be legal after Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a switchblade bill that passed the politically divided General Assembly with overwhelming support. Widely outlawed in the 1950s due to the perception they were the preferred weapon of […] The post After years of failed attempts, Virginia is legalizing switchblades appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Cars
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Richmond, VA
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
BET

Virginia Reporter Was Killed After An Argument Over Spilled Drink, Police Say

Someone spilling a beverage is what led to the downtown Norfolk, Va. shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. In response to Jenkins’ death, Pickering confirmed that there will be an increased patrol of officers between Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk starting Thursday (March 24).
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bourne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Powers#Vehicles#Black People#Guns#Ptsd#Mines#The Richmond Police#Democratic#Del#D Richmond#Democrats
WBTW News13

What’s the most popular vehicle in North Carolina?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — Hop in that pickup truck and hit the road. …and join all the other trucks. North Carolinians love their Fords. Trucks are the top-selling vehicles in the South, according to Edmunds.com. What type of truck that is varies by state. Not only does the Ford F-Series tops North Carolina’s the list […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

2K+
Followers
980
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy