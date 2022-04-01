ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

JCPD: 1 rider dead after motorcycle crash

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PGRb_0ew68I8N00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) was called to a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck on Thursday.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. at the intersection of East Fairview Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

VSP: Car hits 5 Milligan athletes, killing 1

Both motorcycle drivers were taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. One of the motorcycle drivers was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the release from the JCPD, another driver was released from the scene with non-threatening injuries. The occupants of the pickup were also cleared on the scene.

Kingsport police investigating body found at 1-26/1-81 interchange

The identity of the driver who died is being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin and an investigation is underway.

Johnson City’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the scene of the crash to investigate, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 3

Related
WJHL

THP: Driver flown to hospital after crash on Highway 11W

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was transported by helicopter to the Johnson City Medical Center after a crash on Highway 11W on Thursday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A crash report from the THP states that around 5:45 p.m. a black Cadillac CTS was heading south on the highway in Hawkins […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Accidents
City
Fairview, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingsport, TN
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Months-long investigation leads to murder charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities spent 13 months investigating a February 2021 overdose death, and those findings led to the arrest of a woman on second-degree murder charges on March 18. Amanda Waldroupe, 31, faces murder charges in addition to a single count of delivering Schedule II narcotics, according to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD). […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Milligan
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
WATE

Human remains found in Jefferson County identified as missing 73-year-old man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing person case has been closed after human remains were found Saturday in Jefferson County. On March 5, Jefferson County sheriff deputies were called to a residence on Shropshire Hollow Road because human remains had been found. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a dog had found the remains and brought them onto the property. The remains were identified four days later by forensic investigators as Joe Hall.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton driver killed in drag racing accident

Lucas McKinney, a drag racer from Elizabethton, was fatally injured Saturday in an accident at Farmington Dragway in Mocksville, North Carolina. A graduate of Hampton, the 22-year-old McKinney won the High School Challenge at Bristol Dragway in 2018. He was the son of Todd and Amy McKinney, successful drag racers in their own right.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WBIR

Turkey starts brush fire in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — A turkey caused a brush fire today in White Pine. Yes, you read that right. The brushfire occurred near the area of Highway 113 and the 424 Exit on Sunday night, according to the White Pine Fire Department. It started when a turkey flew into...
WHITE PINE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy