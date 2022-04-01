ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Fifth Annual Pentucket Kiwanis Trivia Night Set for Friday, April 8

By WHAV Staff
 3 days ago
Are you smarter than a Kiwanian? The Fifth Annual Pentucket Kiwanis Trivia Night seeks to find out. The trivia contest, with up to 10 people per team, takes place...

whav.net

WHAV

Haverhill High School Drama Club Presents The Wizard of Oz April 8-9

The Haverhill High School Drama Club and Fine Arts Department are presenting their version of the classic 1939 motion picture, “The Wizard of Oz.”. The cast includes Dorothy Gale played by Jaylene Viera; Toto, Sophia Delle Chiaie; Scarecrow, Max Popoloski; Tinman, Trey Lynch; Cowardly Lion, TJ Briggs; Glinda, Maya Bennett; the Wicked Witch, Lidiya Ryan; and others.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Atkinson Garden Club Presents ‘The Faerie Queene’ Free April 6

A presentation on fairy gardens takes place when the Atkinson Garden Club has its next open meeting. Kicking off spring, Dian Mathews discusses “The Faerie Queene,” featuring Fairy and Hobbit Gardens. Mathews is a master gardener through the UNH Extension Service. The free meeting takes place Wednesday, April...
ATKINSON, NH
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
