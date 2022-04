Tyson Fury, the 33-year-old WBC titleholder from Manchester, talked about the various “step aside” scenarios that came up during his negotiations to fight countryman mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte. There was talk that Fury could simply bypass the Jamaican-born, London native Whyte to face WBO/WBA/IBF/IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine for a full heavyweight unification bout this spring, but that would have been contingent on getting permission from Anthony Joshua, who had a contractual rematch clause with Usyk, and Whyte. In the end, with far too many variables at play, a deal for a step aside fell apart. Fury’s team blamed it on Joshua for asking for a larger fee.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO