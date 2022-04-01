ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU women’s head coach Simon Harris searching high and low for talent

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5Zsr_0ew63kP800

Johnson City, TN — Spring and this upcoming summer will be a busy one for second-year ETSU women’s head coach Simon Harris because he has 8-9 positions to fill on the 2022-23 basketball team.

Coach Harris like everyone else has been searching high and low for new talent (ok maybe not that low).
The women’s basketball team got hit hard by the transfer portal, ETSU lost Amaya Adams, Mykia Dowdell, Carly Hooks, Jamir Hutson, and Jalia Roberts.


That was on top of Jasmine Sanders and Kaia Upton being dismissed from the team earlier in the year…The Lady Bucs finished 6-22 on the season and 5-9 in the conference. Head coach Harris says recruiting is going very very well and we’ll enjoy the people he’s bringing in.

