ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Vernon, PA

Eight-run fifth leads Leopards past Trojans

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unexpected hero on the mound and a huge defensive play that led...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes a 9% stake in Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in Twitter, purchasing approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing Monday. Musk’s stake in Twitter is considered a passive investment, which means Musk is a long-term investor that’s looking to minimize his buying and selling of the shares.
BUSINESS
ABC News

Grammys 2022: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses audience

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the audience Sunday at the 64th Grammy Awards. In a video message, Zelenskyy delivered a somber message of hope as Ukraine continues to fight against Russian forces who first invaded on Feb. 24. "The war. What is more opposite of music? The silence of ruined...
MUSIC
NBC News

Mass shooting leaves at least six dead, 12 hurt in Sacramento

At least six people were killed and 12 people suffered “varying degrees of injuries" in a mass shooting in the center of Sacramento, California, early Sunday, police said. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Belle Vernon, PA
Belle Vernon, PA
Sports
The Associated Press

Hungary’s Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to continue his autocratic governance of Hungary for another four years, he faces a shattered opposition at home but an increasingly isolated position abroad, where his flouting of democratic standards and approach to the war in Ukraine has riled the European Union and other nations.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Global outcry at civilian killings near Kyiv as fighting shifts east

BUCHA, Ukraine, April 4 (Reuters) - Global outrage spread on Monday at civilian killings in north Ukraine, including evidence of bound bodies shot at close range and a mass grave found in areas retaken from Russian troops, as fighting raged on in the country's south and east. Taras Shapravskyi, deputy...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leopards

Comments / 0

Community Policy