Traffic Accidents

West Ham's Lanzini unhurt in crash near training ground

By Reuters
 1 day ago
April 1 (Reuters) - West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini was uninjured after the car he was travelling in to the club's training ground crashed and hit a tree.

Lanzini, who had been on international duty with Argentina, did not require hospital treatment following the accident in east London on Thursday.

"Police were called at 12:49hrs on Thursday, 31 March to reports of a collision on the A12 in Romford," Metropolitan Police told Reuters in a statement.

"Officers attended and it was reported that a car had left the westbound carriageway before colliding with a tree. No injuries were reported."

West Ham manager David Moyes later confirmed that the 29-year-old had escaped unhurt and was feeling fine.

"I can't tell you what happened because I wasn't there," Moyes told reporters.

"The car went down a ditch and off the road. He's a bit sore but he's okay. It's terrible, but we don't want to go on too much about it. It's happened to Manuel but he's okay, thankfully."

West Ham, seventh in the league with 48 points after 30 games, host 17th-placed Everton on Sunday.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Dhruv Munjal Editing by Peter Rutherford, Mark Potter and Toby Davis

