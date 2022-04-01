Kalamazoo County Parks and Expo Center

YORK – The playground that is currently at Mincks Park will soon be moved to the area in front of the community center, to make way for the all-inclusive playground that is coming this year. This week, the York City Council approved bids for relocating the playground equipment and...
The 73rd Annual Angelina County Fair presented by Brookshire Brothers is underway. The George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center will be home to hundreds of area students showing off their projects, animals, food and much more. The fair gets underway Monday and continues through Saturday. It has become a tradition...
Visitors to Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park will find that several things have changed since last fall. Ross Leigh, parks director for Daviess County Parks & Recreation, said much of the work done over the winter was for safety concerns and some was just to spruce up the parks.
PORTAGE, MI -- Born in Germany, Norbert Gimmler is bringing a piece of his home country to Kalamazoo County, with plans to launch Steinspark, an authentic German-style biergarten and food court. Construction on the family-friendly outdoor development is underway now, Gimmler told MLive on March 15. “I just figured there’s...
KALAMAZOO, MI — Carol Heflin will be remembered as someone who was an ardent supporter of women, for helping those less fortunate and as someone who never shied from standing up for causes she believed in. The former chair of the Kalamazoo County Democratic Party, Heflin died at the...
When little ones are out of school but the weather isn’t favorable, the Children’s Museum of Branch County gets very busy.
Especially at times like spring break — April 4-8 in Branch County.
To keep up with the extra demand, the Children’s Museum will be open an additional day and offer special Easter activities...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the first time since March 2018, the Great American Home and Garden Expo is heading back to the Bay County Fairgrounds. After Hurricane Michael and the coronavirus hit the panhandle, the Expo had to close. “This home and garden expo is for people to...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Outdoor alert sirens won't sound in Kalamazoo County as originally scheduled Wednesday. The test had originally been scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday as a part of the statewide tornado drill. Due to inclement weather and the chance of isolated strong to severe storms later this afternoon,...
Firefighters from around the country will converge in Coweta on Saturday, March 26 to compete in the globally recognized Firefighter Challenge being held at the 9th Annual Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness and Safety Expo. The public, along with aspiring firefighters, are invited to attend this free, family friendly event and...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The 2022 QCCA Flower and Garden show is back March 25-27 at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. In addition to new exhibits, there will be more flowers than ever before on display this year, along with landscapes and outdoor displays. Hours for the...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Expo Center developers expect to submit a building application to the City of Lubbock by the end of March. While not setting a groundbreaking date or revealing how much fundraising has been done, Greg Garfield of Garfield Public/Private told KCBD enough funding would be secured to forge ahead with the $120 million venue project.
The Erie Reptile Expo took place on March 27 at the Erie Bank Sports Park. This time the selection was bigger. The reptile show had the usual variety of reptiles to choose from, but as mentioned this show had a bigger venomous selection. The show began at 9 a.m. and concluded at 3 p.m. Admission […]
Comments / 0