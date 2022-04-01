ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo County Parks and Expo Center

kalcounty.com
 3 days ago

Buy and sell model railroad items. Admission:...

www.kalcounty.com

York News-Times

Existing Mincks Park playground to be moved by community center

YORK – The playground that is currently at Mincks Park will soon be moved to the area in front of the community center, to make way for the all-inclusive playground that is coming this year. This week, the York City Council approved bids for relocating the playground equipment and...
YORK, NE
Newswatch 16

Outdoor expo in Wyoming County to usher in spring

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — Wyoming County residents also had a special way to kick off the spring season. The Creekwalkers Outdoor Expo at Factoryville Fire Company Station 9 showcased many different vendors from local parks, businesses, college clubs, and more. Visitors could also enter basket raffles or purchase snacks and...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Kalamazoo, MI
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

County parks get improvements

Visitors to Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park will find that several things have changed since last fall. Ross Leigh, parks director for Daviess County Parks & Recreation, said much of the work done over the winter was for safety concerns and some was just to spruce up the parks.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wdhn.com

The fate of the Houston County Farm Center

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Monday, the Houston County Commission accepted an offer from the city of Dothan to buy the Houston County Farm Center. The vote at Monday morning’s meeting was unanimous, but it won’t be a quick turnaround for the property to change hands.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
KWQC

Flower and Garden Show returns to QCCA Expo Center this weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The 2022 QCCA Flower and Garden show is back March 25-27 at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. In addition to new exhibits, there will be more flowers than ever before on display this year, along with landscapes and outdoor displays. Hours for the...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WJHG-TV

The Great American Home and Garden Expo heads back to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the first time since March 2018, the Great American Home and Garden Expo is heading back to the Bay County Fairgrounds. After Hurricane Michael and the coronavirus hit the panhandle, the Expo had to close. “This home and garden expo is for people to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
KCBD

Developer confident funds will be secured to move forward with Lubbock County Expo this year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Expo Center developers expect to submit a building application to the City of Lubbock by the end of March. While not setting a groundbreaking date or revealing how much fundraising has been done, Greg Garfield of Garfield Public/Private told KCBD enough funding would be secured to forge ahead with the $120 million venue project.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
YourErie

Erie Reptile Expo takes place at Erie Bank Sports Park

The Erie Reptile Expo took place on March 27 at the Erie Bank Sports Park. This time the selection was bigger. The reptile show had the usual variety of reptiles to choose from, but as mentioned this show had a bigger venomous selection. The show began at 9 a.m. and concluded at 3 p.m. Admission […]
ERIE, PA

