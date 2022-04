HARDY saw a major career milestone last week when he won the Songwriter of the Year Award at the 2022 ACMs. That said, March is promising to be an especially memorable month for the star as HARDY just dropped his brand new song, “SOLD OUT.” And if you’re looking for some of the singer-songwriter’s classic sound, from hits like “REDNECKER” or “4X4,” look elsewhere Outsiders, because, given the categorization country-rock, it leans full-on rock. Check it out.

