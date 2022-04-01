Traffic concerns rise with job growth from RTP to Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — COVID cases may be down in Chatham County, but many local, small businesses are still recovering from the crisis. Using $1.5 Million dollars from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, Chatham County will give grants of up to $25,000 to eligible, locally owned businesses in the unincorporated areas. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — As cases continue dropping across the Coastal Empire, the Chatham County Health Department is altering some of the services they offer. Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination will continue to be available in Chatham County, but locations will be moved to smaller buildings to match the demand. Beginning Mar. 17 through […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County officials are narrowing down how they’ll collect money from residents to fund residents in the unincorporated area. According to Chatham Emergency Services, up to 10,000 properties in that area are not paying for services, leaving them short on funding. There are now four options before the board about how […]
This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. Situated between the Research Triangle Region and I-95 and a halfway point along the Eastern Seaboard, Nash County’s location can be aptly summed up as a "sweet spot" — and plenty of companies are taking notice. Recently,...
HARRSION COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Organized Labor Reps took their concerns straight to Harrison County Commission.During the meeting, members of Laborers Local 809 said they don’t want to lose their jobs to out-of-state workers at the new Harrison County Natural Gas-Fired Power Plant. Clint Powell, the Business Manager for Laborers Local 809, says it’s important to […]
A coalition of community groups is calling on the Chatham County school system to improve the racial climate following reports that a mock slave auction was recently held at one campus. The coalition, which includes Chatham County Organizing for Racial Equity (CORE) and local NAACP chapters, says the “slave auction”...
Chatham County school leaders, families look for ways to confront racism. Chatham County School leaders arranged a webinar on Tuesday night for the community to confront racism. It's one of several steps the school district has taken after an investigation into a mock "slave auction" at one local school. Photographer:...
Pittsboro, N.C. — Chatham County Schools is updating policies and revising the school district's student code of conduct after a mock "slave auction" was held at J.S. Waters School in Goldston. On Monday, the school district said it had closed the investigation into the incident. School officials said no...
'Historic and groundbreaking:' NC lands first major auto manufacturing plant, creating thousands of jobs. Global electric automobile manufacturer VinFast has selected Chatham County for the site of its multi-billion dollar electric vehicle plant. How will this historic announcement shape the state's economic future?. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Curt Tremper.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts are underway in Baldwin County to prepare for the future as it continues its pace as one of the fastest growing areas in the country. From the beaches, to cozy downtowns and to the countryside, Baldwin County continues to draw in new families faster than anywhere in the state.
Erie County's number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations declined once again last week, as the region continues its exit from a lengthy delta/omicron surge.
A total of 55 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported in the county from March 18-24, a 21.4% drop from the 70 cases reported the previous week and...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham Area Transit hosted a job fair Thursday to address job shortages following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chatham Area Transit or CAT provides public transportation in Savannah, offering both paratransit and fixed-route busses. Communications Manager, Eric Curl, said they had been understaffed...
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A day after Chatham County Schools wrapped up an investigation into a mock slave auction at a school, parents, district leaders, and community members talked about race. “People are hurting in our community. Children are hurting,” said Karinda Roebuck, with CORE (Chatham Organizing for Racial...
Chapel Hill residents concerned over possible housing complex on top of coal ash site. This month, Chapel Hill approved a memorandum of understanding and will soon begin the process of developing on top of land filled with toxic waste. The town hopes to build low-income housing on the site, but experts and residents are wary of this plan.
