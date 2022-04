SALISBURY, Md. – Real estate agents are calling the current housing market a double-edged sword. Interest rates are on the rise, inventory is low, and on top of that, we’re still climbing out of the COVID-19 downturn. However, realtors with Coldwell Bankers are using seminars to help first-time homebuyers be armed and ready for this market. “So when something does pop on the market, I call it a feeding frenzy, people are after it and so the ones who are prepared are the ones who win,” says Rob Payne, a realtor with Coldwell Banker in Salisbury, and team lead of the Payne Team.

