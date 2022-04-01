ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Election letter policy

By Staff Reports
Ironton Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ironton Tribune welcomes letters regarding candidates and issues on the ballot in the May 3 primary election. The deadline to submit letters is 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. Letters should not exceed 200 words in length. Handwritten or typed letters must be signed. All letters need to include...

www.irontontribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pantagraph

LETTER: Elect those who uphold Constitution.

Republicans voted for Biden, then choose down-ballot GOP candidates thinking once Trump was defeated the party would regain its moral footing, not realizing Trump was just a symptom of a chronic condition infecting Lincoln’s once-respected organization. Like slow-growing tumors that eventually spread, this affliction intensified after civil rights laws were passed in the 1960s.
LINCOLN, IL
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Re-Elect Collins To Natick School Committee

NATICK – For 30 years, I have been a licensed educator in Massachusetts and have taught in several local school districts. I am writing to support Cathi Collins for re-election to the Natick School Committee. I have known Cathi for close to 20 years and have watched her work tirelessly as a volunteer for the Town in many different capacities. Cathi is the current Vice Chair of the School Committee. She has served as a Town Meeting member, a member of the Finance Committee for 12 years (the most allowed) including 11 years as Chair of the Education subcommittee and various other town meeting committees. She has served as a Finance Committee and currently as the School Committee representative on the town’s Audit Advisory Committee. She is also on the FIDO Board that oversees the dog park and has worked with other Natick artists and Natick Center Associates promoting art throughout the community.
NATICK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ironton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ironton, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Northwest Florida Daily News

LETTER: Okaloosa School Board not upholding its elected duties

On Feb. 9, Patrick Ryan wrote an op-ed assessing the Okaloosa County School Board’s lack of action regarding many problems, most glaringly the 16 felony arrests within the school district. On Feb. 19, Ann Kelley wrote a letter regarding an attack on a teacher by a student in her classroom that went not only unpunished, but the teacher herself was blamed for it. This is eye opening. ...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Political Advertising#The Ironton Tribune
Reading Eagle

Letter: Let’s replace election law written by slave owners

Too few voters understand the Electoral College. When the Declaration of Independence was signed, slavery was legal. A majority of the signers owned slaves, as did nearly half the members of the Constitutional Convention. Four of our first five presidents owned slaves. Benjamin Franklin owned slaves early in his life. Alexander Hamilton’s in-laws owned hundreds. The Constitution was shaped by the beliefs of all those Founding Fathers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
JC Post

Proposing Policies

Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. Last week I had the privilege of being at my Kansas Farm Bureau district’s issue surfacing meeting. We had a great meeting with very good attendance and a lively discussion of issues affecting farmers and ranchers in northeast Kansas. I would hate to say how many issue surfacing meetings I have attended, but I look forward to them each and every year because they are the very epitome of what Kansas Farm Bureau is about.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
INFORUM

Letter: An open letter to liberals

This is what you voted for and gave to the American public. I’m referring to recent comments by President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former secretary of state John Kerry. Harris: During an appearance on the syndicated “Morning Hustle” radio program, Harris was asked by cohost Headkrack to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court declines to unilaterally move May primary election: Capitol Letter

That’s a nope: The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday denied a motion from Democratic state lawmakers to move the May 3 primary election. Andrew Tobias writes, House Minority Leader Allison Russo and state Sen. Vernon Sykes made the request on Tuesday, citing intensifying federal litigation that looks to restore state legislative maps the Ohio Supreme Court rejected earlier this month. The court unanimously rejected the motion, and an accompanying opinion from Justice Pat Fischer, a Republican, said the court has made clear that only the legislature has the authority to move the election.
OHIO STATE
Ironton Tribune

Portman, Ukraine Caucus meet with members of Ukrainian Parliament

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, co-chairs of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, hosted members of the Ukrainian Parliament to brief them on the latest regarding Russia’s of Ukraine. The senators discussed how else the U.S. Senate can support Ukraine. Ukrainian Parliament members...
FOREIGN POLICY
Ironton Tribune

EDITORIAL: Civility leads to action

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission, the three commissioners again heard from Mary Williams, a resident of South Fifth Street in Ironton, who voiced concerns of some residents in that area about the former Lombard Elementary School site being chosen as the location of a new Lawrence County Jail.
IRONTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy