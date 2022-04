HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many runners and volunteers are expected to be in downtown Hattiesburg for the Hattiesburg Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K this weekend. On Friday, an expo/packet pick-up will take place at the Historic Train Depot on 308 Newman Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Runners will be...

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO