Oakland Park, FL

Oakland Park Phase II Affordable Housing Study

zoom.us
 1 day ago

The City of Oakland Park is hosting a Virtual Community...

oaklandparkfl.zoom.us

The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

DeLand aims for more affordable housing

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. New rules pave the way for smaller houses, more ‘accessory dwellings’. The DeLand Planning Board has approved changes to the city’s land-development regulations to allow for a...
DELAND, FL
Oakland Park, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County needs to address affordable housing

I would like to address the fact that Citrus County has a serious housing shortage for people in a lower tax bracket. My best friend is a single mother with two children. She works full-time to support her family. She was recently given 30 days to vacate her home in Beverly Hills because the owner is selling the property, which is completely within his right.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Itemlive.com

Lynn forum keys in on affordable housing

LYNN — The city and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) hosted its first public forum Wednesday night on building affordable housing by using a municipally-owned lot located between School The post Lynn forum keys in on affordable housing appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
indyweeknc

Affordable Housing, Parking Top Raleigh City Council's Agenda This Week

Raleigh city council members entered the housing bidding wars this week when they approved $4 million for a Wake County-led program to preserve affordable rents. The money—about 5 percent of the $80 million affordable housing bond Raleigh voters approved in 2020—will be used to purchase apartment buildings that are already affordable for people making about $53,000 a year. By buying these apartment buildings, the city can prevent opportunistic investors from snatching them up and raising rents.
RALEIGH, NC
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Affordable housing in Door County

GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Legislature recently approved the creation of a tax incremental financing (TIF) district for the Town of Gibraltar. The 10-year term will allow the town to fund infrastructure projects that are needed to develop new housing by borrowing against future property tax revenue. Chris Roth...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

