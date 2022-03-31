ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Ashanti To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame + Did The Oscars Ask Will Smith To Leave?

By Dominique Da Diva
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32q1oA_0ew5n6hj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPJz1_0ew5n6hj00

Source: Hubert Vestil / Getty

Ashanti To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame


Congratulations to Ashanti who will be receiving her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month.

The Grammy-winning songwriter, actress, and producer will be the 2,718th star on the walk of fame and the ceremony is set to take place April 7 at 11:30 am PT. The ‘Foolish’ singer’s star will lay at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard alongside actress Tichina Arnold and rapper Ja Rule.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)

“Ashanti is an award-winning singer, author, actress, and executive producer,” Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, said in a statement. “She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz.’”

Oscars Officials Reportedly Never Formally Asked Will Smith to Leave the Ceremony


There have been conflicting reports on this whole slap situation and now there are new claims that Will Smith was never asked to leave the theater at all. Yesterday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed it has indeed begun its “disciplinary proceedings” against Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony.  The organization claimed they asked Smith to leave the show, but he refused.

However, sources with direct knowledge of the incident said Smith was never formally asked to leave and was even told by an official and producers that he could stay. Will Packer, who produced the show this year, is said to have been the ‘key’ as to why Will Smith was able to stay for the remainder of the show. Packer is said to be gearing up to clear the air about a few things pertaining to the incident Friday morning on ‘Good Morning America.’

SEE MORE…

Zoë Kravitz Dragged Over Predatory Comments After Shading Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Why We Should All Still be Inspired by Will Smith Oscar’s Acceptance Speech

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb

1K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

235K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zo Kravitz
Person
Ashanti
Person
Will Smith
Person
Will Packer
Person
Chris Rock
BET

Samuel L. Jackson Says That Black Stars Only Win Oscars For One Reason

Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
SheKnows

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Posed With Teen Daughter Chance on the Oscars Red Carpet Last Night

Click here to read the full article. A lot happened at the Oscars last night. The 94th Academy Awards featured touching acceptance speeches, exciting wins for nominees, and some shocking moments that no one could have predicted prior to the evening’s festivities. But before the official telecast of the Oscars got underway, we saw some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hit the red carpet and pose for a number of photos, including Sean Combs and his 16-year-old daughter Chance Combs. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs looked so proud to have his teen daughter by his side on the red carpet for Hollywood’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Haddish Dazzles In Green Dolce & Gabbana At 2022 Oscars: Photos

The comedian, who is presenting at this year’s show, gave her fans a treat as she looked absolutely fabulous on the Oscar’s red carpet. See the pics!. Tiffany Haddish took over the red carpet at the 2022 Academy Awards, where she will be presenting an Oscar to one of the lucky recipients. Arriving to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27), the gorgeous comedian, 42, turned heads in dazzling green Dolce & Gabbana gown. She kept her tresses short and blonde. By keeping her makeup to a minimum, allowing only a dab of deep red lipstick and touch of mascara, Tiffany allowed her natural beauty to shine. The sophisticated look was topped off with sparkling earrings, chunky bracelets and a pair of designer high heels.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Will Smith wins Best Actor at the Oscars 2022

Will Smith has won the Best Actor Oscar at the 2022 Academy Awards for his role in King Richard. He was up against Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick... Tick... Boom), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), and Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos). "Richard Williams was...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Oscars organizer says it does not condone violence

(Reuters) - The organizer of the Oscars ceremony on Sunday tweeted that it does not condone violence following an incident in which actor Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face on stage during the live broadcast. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” the Academy of...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Will Smith Decides Own Fate With Academy After Oscars Slap Controversy

Will Smith has taken personal steps to address his actions during the Oscars a week prior, choosing to resign from The Academy in light of the body's disciplinary hearing. Smith walked away from the awards ceremony with the Best Actor statue, but all anybody has been able to talk about is when he slapped Chris Rock over a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense.
CELEBRITIES
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy