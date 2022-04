Hawaii’s Covid-19 state of emergency will soon be over. Come Friday at midnight, the state will drop the last of its pandemic mandates, a requirement to wear masks when indoors. That will also mark the end of emergency proclamations related to Covid-19 more than two years after Gov. David Ige issued his first proclamation in the islands as the Covid-19 pandemic spread around the world.

HAWAII STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO