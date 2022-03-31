Statement from Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann on Historic $246M Teacher Pay Raise

Headteachers have said they are “disappointed” by the Government’s decision not to increase education funding in the spring statement.Mary Bousted,â¯joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, said if the Government is serious about protecting living standards, it should reverse the real terms cuts to teacher pay.Reacting to Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s statement to MPs, she said: “Instead, with RPI inflation reaching 8.2% and in the midst of the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, the Government plans yet more real terms pay cuts for teachers,” she said.Dr Bousted said the Government plans pay rises for more experienced teachers of 3% in...

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO