ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Statement from Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann on Historic $246M Teacher Pay Raise

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you....

mageenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Lt. Gov. Hosemann: Suspend Mississippi gas tax 6 months

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is pushing to suspend the state’s gasoline tax for six months to give drivers a break as gas prices continue climbing. The state tax is 18.4 cents per gallon, and money goes to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Republican Hosemann said Monday that the state could […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Jackson, MS
Education
The Independent

School heads ‘disappointed’ at lack of action on teacher pay in spring statement

Headteachers have said they are “disappointed” by the Government’s decision not to increase education funding in the spring statement.Mary Bousted,â¯joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, said if the Government is serious about protecting living standards, it should reverse the real terms cuts to teacher pay.Reacting to Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s statement to MPs, she said: “Instead, with RPI inflation reaching 8.2% and in the midst of the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, the Government plans yet more real terms pay cuts for teachers,” she said.Dr Bousted said the Government plans pay rises for more experienced teachers of 3% in...
BUSINESS
WLOX

Coast teachers keep close watch on pay raise legislation

State lawmakers react to Gov. Reeves signing anti-Critical Race Theory bill. According to AAA, gas is at around $4 a gallon on average in Mississippi. While that's having an impact on drivers, it's also causing headaches for businesses. Amber Spradley is live in Biloxi with more. Animals taken from Bay...
BILOXI, MS
Mississippi Today

Lawmakers pass largest teacher pay raise in Mississippi history

The state House on Tuesday passed the largest teacher pay raise in state history — one that kept growing as the House and Senate haggled — on to the governor. “This has been like making sausage — it’s not pretty, but the end result is pretty good,” House Education Chairman Richard Bennett, R-Long Beach, said before the House voted 118-4 to send a $246 million teacher raise to Gov. Tate Reeves, who indicated he would sign it into law.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Mississippi teacher pay raise bill headed to governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A bill headed to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves would give the state’s public school teachers their largest pay raise in years. The House voted 118-4 Tuesday to pass the final version of House Bill 530. Senators voted 51-0 to pass it Thursday. The bill would provide an average increase of about $5,100 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delbert Hosemann
Person
Dennis Debar
Biloxi Sun Herald

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann calls for suspension of state gas tax

Faced with record gas prices, Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is calling for the suspension of the state’s 18.4 cents gas tax. Hosemann is asking for a six-month suspension. “The No. 1 concern citizens are discussing around their kitchen tables is the increased cost of goods and services,” Hosemann...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Top lawmakers reach deal on historic teacher pay raise plan

JACKSON • The state’s top lawmakers have agreed to a historic pay increase for Mississippi’s chronically underpaid K-12 public teachers. Leaders from the Senate and House signed off on a conference report that creates a new pay scale for public teachers, raises their base salaries and contains yearly pay bumps.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Education
WSMV

Maury County Board of education approves pay raise for teachers

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County Public Schools needs to fill 120 openings and retain nearly 900 teachers. So the Maury County Board of Education approved a pay raise for the entire district to help keep teachers around and hire new ones. “The teacher raises is something we realize we...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
The Georgia Sun

Georgia lawmakers pass Parents Bill of Rights

One controversial education bill introduced into the General Assembly on behalf of Gov. Brian Kemp gained final passage in the General Assembly Friday while another cleared the Georgia Senate. The Senate’s Republican majority passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” 31-22 along party lines and sent it to Kemp’s desk for...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy