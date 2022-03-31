Civic Symphony’s Final Concert of the Season “Spring Is In The Aire”

BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra performs at 4 p.m. March 20 at the Howard Performing Arts Center on the campus of Andrews University. Music director finalist Grant Harville will conduct the concert, and principal flutist Kathryne Salo will be the featured soloist. Titled “Taking Flight,” the...
The Oregon Symphony just announced their upcoming 2022/23 season and there's a lot to look forward to! Tammy Hernandez met with Oregon Symphony President and CEO Scott Showalter to hear some of the highlights. For more information about a season subscription or tickets to upcoming performances, visit orsymphony.org. This segment...
Central New York’s Saranac Brewery has booked its first concert of the 2022 season. Stone Temple Pilots will perform at Saranac in Utica on Saturday, May 21. Doors open at 7 p.m., music begins at 8. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. via Saranac.com. General...
Saturday's Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra will be jam-packed with music and musical guests as the orchestra pays tribute to a longtime force for music in central Illinois and to Ukraine as the nation fights back against a Russian invasion.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A concert this Saturday in Columbus has law enforcement officials concerned for the safety of those who attend. One law enforcement leader even went so far, as to recommend the removal of one artist from the lineup. “There is a concert that is coming here and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Experience the generation-defining music of Queen like you’ve never heard it before! One Vision: The Music of Queen will take place on Saturday, March 26th at 7PM at the Myrtle Beach High School Music and Arts Center (3302 Robert Grissom Parkway). Join the Long Bay...
We were promised that the concert industry would return with a vengeance at some point, and it finally has. It’s happening all along the central Gulf Coast. The Mobile Saenger Theatre has a packed schedule through spring, with a newly announced final appearance by Robert Earl Keen joining appearances by Bob Dylan, Dwight Yoakam, Gov’t Mule and more. The Amphitheater at the Wharf in Orange Beach has a steady stream of big names coming in, including Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Morgan Wallen, not to mention an unprecedented three-night stand by Phish. The Mobile Civic Center can boast big bookings such as Kevin Gates and Keith Sweat. Biloxi’s casinos once again have a full slate of theater shows.
The Toronto Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2022-23 season featuring world stars and many masterpieces. The season will celebrate 100 Years of Artistic Achievement and Community Impact. For the purposes of this article, we will focus on vocal performances. Michael Francis conducts Toronto Mendelssohn Choir in Mozart’s Requiem and a...
(PLAINFIELD, NJ) -- On Saturday, March 19, the Plainfield Symphony Orchestra will present their next in-person as well as live-stream concert entitled “Fond Farewells” led by Maestro Charles Prince. The program begins at at 3:00pm and will feature symphonies by two musical giants, Haydn and Schubert as well as a long-awaited tribute to three musical colleagues they lost over the past two years. The concert takes place at the Crescent Avenue Presbyterian Church (716 Watchung Avenue) in Plainfield, New Jersey.
FARMINGTON — St. Patrick's Day festivities will get off to an early start in Farmington this week as a free concert of Irish music is being planned the night before the holiday. The Classics Combo, which features the husband-and-wife team of Rich and Sarah Canfield, and Sallyanne Bachman, will...
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra announces its 2022-23 season featuring numerous artists. Nathalie Stutzmann conducts Beethiven’s Symphony No. 9 with Talise Trevigne, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Robin Tritschler, and Leon Košavić. Performance Dates: Oct. 6-9, 2022. Norman Mackenzie conducts the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in...
For 14 years, Thierry Fischer has led the Utah Symphony on adventure after adventure. He’s taken the orchestra on statewide tours, bringing classical music to rural communities and major Utah landmarks — including the state’s five national parks. He’s helped bring music education to young musicians in Haiti, and celebrated the Utah Symphony’s 75-year milestone with a major concert at Carnegie Hall.
The Arts at Sheridan College presents a concert by the Sheridan College Symphony Orchestra, directed by Dr. Mark Elliot Bergman on Saturday, April 2 at 7 pm in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts. This event is free and open to the public. For fans of the Star Wars movies, this concert will feature John Williams’ Oscar-winning Star Wars Suite alongside other intergalactic classics such as Haydn’s Overture to The World on the Moon, and Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony.
The Utah Symphony has announced its 2022-23 season featuring film screenings, world-class soloists, and repertory staples. Enrique Lopez-Yañez conducts José Sibaja and Mónica Ábrego in a program of Latin American music. Performance Dates: Sept. 20, 2022. Benjamin Manis conducts the Utah Opera Chorus in Händel’s “Messiah.”...
