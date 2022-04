SOMERVILLE (CBS) – At the brand new Union Square MBTA stop in Somerville, Governor Charlie Baker and other local leaders cut a big red ribbon to signify its successful launch Monday. Then they boarded a train that ripped through another ribbon at the next new stop, Lechmere in Cambridge. Residents in both communities say it’s a game-changer. “I was switching constantly at North Station, so this way, you get on and you go,” said Carol Niemira. “This project is just absolutely thrilling,” said Betsy Larkin as she stepped onto a train with her three children. Crews in hard hats crowded a news...

