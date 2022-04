HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Louisiana Tech takes game two of the series 4-2 over Southern Miss at Pete Taylor Park to set up a rubber match on Sunday. LA Tech (19-8, 6-2 C-USA) defeats Southern Miss (18-8, 6-2 C-USA) from another strong start from Cade Gibson and a big three-run blast from Steele Netterville. After giving up a two spot in the first inning Gibson settled in tossing seven complete innings earning the win and moving to 4-0. Netterville led the offensive charge going 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a three-run home run in which gave the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO