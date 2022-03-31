MAXINE SUE (HAZEL) SCHULTZ

Loraine Maxine Roark, age 95, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was born the daughter of John Irie and Maggie Mae (Childs) Roark on February 7, 1927, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1945 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Loraine worked for the Social Security Office, Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Loraine was a member of the Chillicothe Garden Club and the Community Choir.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO