ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Your Story is My Story

By Holly Hanlin
santaclaritamagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI am so excited to tell you about my client, my friend Laura Conant. Last November Laura reached out to me in regards to buying her first home. We met at Salt Creek Grille and discussed her plans. I wanted to know her story and see how I could help her....

santaclaritamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Society
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Society
Santa Clarita, CA
Business
City
Berkeley, CA
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Single Mom#American#The Oaks Club#Loan Depot
buzzfeednews.com

7 Photo Stories That Will Challenge Your View Of The World

This week, we tried to balance out the hard truths of the world with some joy, which came in the form of a delightful interview with Laurence Philomene. CNN has a great feature on how goats are helping elephants survive, which will warm the coldest of hearts. We never say no to the work of Jamel Shabazz, whose 1980s portraits appear in AnOther Magazine. Photographer Stephanie Mei-Ling has an amazing range of work, which is featured in Andscape.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Community Impact Nashville

My Bag My Story focuses on foster care gaps

BRENTWOOD-An adopted child herself, Cara Finger’s early experience as a foster parent quickly made apparent the disorientation and difficulties the children she interacted with faced. Before long, the Brentwood resident noticed one of the things most children in foster care in Middle Tennessee lacked were cloth bags for their...
BRENTWOOD, TN
92 Moose

The Story of How My Wife Saved a Child at a Maine Hotel

I took my family away for the weekend. We went to Portland to check out the children's museum and the climbing canopy at Jordan's Furniture. By the way, both places were absolutely incredible and it honestly was the perfect weekend getaway for my son, wife, and I. Sometimes you just...
PORTLAND, ME
Parents Magazine

'Turning Red' Is the Universal Coming of Age Story My Kids and I Need

Growing up in Central New York in the 1980s, in one of only three Asian families in my school district, I never saw myself in the movies and novels I loved as a child. It didn't matter, though; I fell in love with the screen anyway. I didn't care if I was watching a film about a red-haired orphan during the Great Depression, or five boys from Oregon looking for treasure to save their families from foreclosure, or a lumpy brown extraterrestrial trying to find its way home. The stories I was exposed to through film and books allowed me to inhabit the lives of people outside of my small town, expanded my worldview, and shaped me into a person who is now, as a doctor, able to converse and empathize with both Silicon Valley millionaires and homeless people struggling with alcohol withdrawal.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Surfing
Salon

Academia is dark and full of terrors in “Master”

When I was a sophomore in college, my professor handed me a novel, written by a woman who had taught briefly at the college I was attending. She had moved on to teach elsewhere, common in the academic life, but the novel, according to my professor, fictionalized the campus and particularly the English department. It was a horror novel, with a murder, and I would recognize some of the suspects.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy