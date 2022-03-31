ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official review of Trump phone logs from January 6 finds record is complete

By Zachary Cohen, Ashley Semler, Annie Grayer, Katelyn Polantz, Jamie Gangel, Ryan Nobles
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
In the seven hours during which White House records show no phone calls to or from then-President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, among the calls that are conspicuously absent is one Trump made to then-Vice President Mike Pence that morning from the Oval...

Frank J Guido
2d ago

nobody care ...we care about inflation, gas prices food prices electricity border crisis woke crisis mask mandates no cash bail should I keep going..

Reply(14)
52
David
2d ago

Imagine that. You mean the media conducted a trial and achieved a conviction in the Court of Public Opinion without all of the evidence or facts? Say it isn't so. Trump is no Saint and he made enough blunders on his own. I don't like the guy but the media is wrong to continuously make up lies and never apologize.

Reply(16)
25
Mz Pacino
2d ago

Don't let this distract you From the so called investigation of Hunter Biden and father corruption 😉

Reply(25)
35
