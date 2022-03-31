CBS Evening News, March 31, 2022

The New York Post reports O'Donnell is expected to travel to Poland this weekend to anchor CBS Evening News from Europe next week. But sources say "it's too late" as her rival network news anchors David Muir and Lester Holt have been reporting from Ukraine for days. The Post also reports that O'Donnell has been toxic on the CBS Evening News set, with "O’Donnell chewing out dressing room stylists over her hair and makeup." As the Post notes, "for the week of Feb. 28, CBS’ total viewers sank to less than 5.1 million, trailing NBC’s 7.4 million and ABC’s 8.8 million." Meanwhile, The Post reports, “CBS Mornings anchor Tony Dokoupil, rumored as a possible successor to O’Donnell, has been reporting from Poland and appearing on her show nightly."

