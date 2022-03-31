ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Bill to prevent closure of two veterans’ homes signed into law by Gov. Mills

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine (WGAN) Governor Janet Mills signed legislation on Thursday that will keep two Maine Veterans’ Homes in Machias and Caribou open. Maine Veterans’ Homes said the two facilities would be closing this spring because it was the only course of action to...

Comments / 0

