ISLAND CITY — A popular Union County spring parade is set to roll again in less than two months. Organizers of the annual Ag-Timber Parade have announced that this year’s parade will be conducted Friday, May 20, in Island City. Parade participants will line up for the event at 5 p.m. on D Street, and the parade will begin at 6 p.m., running east along Island Avenue and before turning south on McAlister Road and running to Buchanan Lane. People in the parade will be asked to refrain from throwing candy from any moving vehicle or equipment. This rule will be in place to keep parade viewers safe, especially small children, according to event organizers.

ISLAND CITY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO