Cell Phones

OnePlus OnePlus 10 Pro

Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnePlus’ latest flagship phone is a stylish device with a powerful processor...

www.engadget.com

Engadget

Apple may release its next iPad Pro this fall

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman expects Apple will release its next-generation iPad Pro sometime this fall. In his latest , Gurman says he anticipates the new tablet will feature MagSafe inductive charging and Apple’s long-rumored but as yet unannounced corroborating a previous report from 9to5Mac. As of the company’s most...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

OnePlus Nord 3 leak suggests it’ll have better fast charging than OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus Nord 2 was one of the top mid-range phones of 2021, and a new leak of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 has given us an idea of what to expect on the sequel. The new report comes from Digital Chat Station, a source that’s often correct on Android phone leaks, and it was spotted by GSMArena. Take this with a pinch of salt as it’s leaked information, but it could be accurate.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
pocketnow.com

OnePlus 10 Pro global launch event scheduled for March 31

OnePlus today officially announced that it will be hosting the OnePlus 10 Pro global launch event on March 31 at 10:00 AM ET. The news comes after Pete Lau, OnePlus' co-founder, revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in the international markets by the end of March. OnePlus says that the 10 Pro will launch in all of its major markets, including India, Europe, and North America, on March 31st.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Indie hit 'Unpacking' comes to PS4 and PS5 this spring

The peaceful, zen-like puzzle gameplay of Unpacking (the real game, that is) will soon be available to the PlayStation crowd. As Polygon says, Witch Beam and Humble Games have announced that Unpacking will be available on PS4 and PS5 this spring. It's launching alongside physical releases from Limited Run Games for the PS4, PS5 and Switch versions.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

You can already reserve the OnePlus 10 Pro in the US, & get free Buds Pro along with it

OnePlus, yesterday, officially announced that it will be hosting the OnePlus 10 Pro global launch event on March 31 at 10:00 AM ET. The OnePlus 10 Pro will then be available for purchase in the company's key markets, including India, Europe, and North America. Ahead of the official unveiling OnePlus is giving a chance to its customers in the United States to reserve their OnePlus 10 Pro unit.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The Morning After: The effects of working in space

After 355 days aboard the International Space Station, astronaut Mark Vande Hei returns to Earth both a NASA record holder and a changed man. Though his run was not as long as Peggy Whitson’s 665 cumulative days spent in microgravity, Vande Hei’s accomplishment is still one of the longest single stints in human spaceflight — and makes him the subject of intensive research into the effects of zero-gravity on humans.
ASTRONOMY
Engadget

Verizon says ‘bad actors’ are to blame for sketchy spoofed spam texts

Verizon is aware of a spam campaign that is targeting its customers with their own phone numbers. As first reported by The Verge, some of the carrier’s subscribers have complained in recent days of receiving text messages that offer “a little gift” for paying off their monthly phone bill, with a link that leads to a Russian website. What has made the campaign unsettling for some is that the perpetrators are spoofing the numbers of their targets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Engadget

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is now available for a staggering $1,999

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is finally here, and it's clear the no-compromise design comes with the steep price tag to match. The new flagship GPU is now available at an official price of $1,999. That's $500 more than the 'base' RTX 3090, and closer to the price of line-blurring GPUs like the old $2,499 Titan RTX. And don't be surprised if you pay more thanks to ongoing shortages — we're already seeing more expensive cards at retailers.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

The follow-up to 'Hyper Light Drifter' is a full 3D co-op slasher

Hyper Light Drifter's retro style and relentless action have prompted a spiritual successor and even an animated series, but what about a follow-up? Don't worry, it's coming. Eurogamer notes Heart Machine has unveiled Hyper Light Breaker, a game set in the Hyper Light universe but with very different mechanics. Gone is the Zelda-like 2D view and solo-only gameplay — instead, you're slashing through your way through waves of enemies in a full 3D environment with optional co-op play.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

E3 2022 is canceled, but might be back next year

Multiple publications are reporting that E3 2022 is fully canceled. Both the physical and a planned digital version of the gaming convention have been scrapped for this year, according to IGN and Variety. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which organizes the show, has officially confirmed to Engadget that E3 2022 is canceled, and provided an official statement.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

TweetDeck may become a paid Twitter Blue option

TweetDeck — a version of Twitter beloved by journalists, social media pros and other power users — might soon become a paid app, The Verge has reported. A new version of the app redirects to the Twitter Blue subscription signup page, according to code discovered by security researcher Jane Manchun Wong. It promises "a powerful, real-time tool for people who live on Twitter" and would be an "ad-free experience," according to screenshots.
INTERNET
Engadget

Apple's latest iOS and macOS updates patch two zero-day vulnerabilities

Apple has rolled out updates for its mobile, tablet and desktop operating systems, and they come with a fix for two zero-day vulnerabilities. As Ars Technica notes, the bugs can give bad actors access to the internals of the operating systems if exploited. Apple said in its patch notes that it's aware "of a report that [the issues] may have been actively exploited," but it didn't expound on whether it has detected instances of the bugs being used to gain entry to customers' devices. The tech giant attributes the vulnerabilities' discovery to "an anonymous researcher."
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Xbox Game Pass will reportedly get a family plan

The days of getting kicked off of Xbox because a partner or family member decides to sign in from another room may soon be over. Microsoft is reportedly adding a family plan as a separate subscription tier to its Xbox Game Pass, according to . Engadget reached out to Microsoft...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Here are some of the best storage deals we've seen on World Backup Day

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today is World Backup Day and to mark the occasion, retailers including...
SHOPPING
Engadget

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium are Sony's take on Xbox Game Pass

After months (if not years) of speculation, Sony has officially announced its revamped game subscription service as it looks to take on Microsoft's all-conquering Game Pass. The company is keeping the PlayStation Plus branding as it combines PS Plus and PlayStation Now into a three-tier service, but don't expect Sony to add new PS4 or PS5 games on their release day.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The Stanley Parable's rebuilt and expanded 'Ultra Deluxe' edition arrives April 27th

It was silly of us to think the ending of The Stanley Parable was actually the end of the game. Ridiculous, even. Catastrophic, possibly. Nearly 10 years after the award-winning indie game's debut, original creators Davey Wreden and William Pugh are back with an upgraded, expanded and even stranger version called The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. It's been in development for more than three years, and it's finally due to hit Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles on April 27th.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Apple will reportedly no longer fix iPhones flagged as stolen or missing

Apple technicians will decline to fix iPhones that had been reported as stolen or lost, according to MacRumors. The tech giant has reportedly sent out a memo to Apple Stores and authorized providers not to accept a device for repair if they get a notice on their internal MobileGenius or GSX systems that the phone had been marked as missing. Presumably, that means technicians will check a device's IMEI against the GSMA Device Registry when a customer brings it in for repair.
CELL PHONES

