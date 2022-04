MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stanford and UConn have met on the biggest stage in women’s basketball many times over the past 27 years, going back to 1995. The rivalry between the two storied programs led by Hall of Fame coaches Geno Auriemma and Tara VanDerveer will resume Friday night in the Final Four, five years after their previous meeting. VanDerveer and Auriemma are 1-2 on the all-time win list, combining for more than 2,300 victories. They’ve played in the Final Four or national championship game five times with UConn winning four of the meetings.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO